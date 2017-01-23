Promotional feature.

The Austrian Tasting will showcase more than 500 wines from 90 wineries. Most of the winemakers will be there in person, others will be represented by their importers...

Annual Tasting of Austrian Wine London

The Austrian Tasting London is scheduled for February 6th from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm, at the Institute of Directors (116 Pall Mall London SW1 Y5ED), where 90 wineries will be presented by either the winemaker or their importers. One has the possibility to get to know the broad range of Austrian wines (more than 500 on site), ranging from sparkling, white, red to sweet wines.

This year again, the visitors can expect a tasting bar. Under the heading „ Great Austrian red wine vintages “, Blaufränkisch, Zweigelt and Sankt Laurent wines from the vintages 1997, 1999, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 can get discovered.

Austrian wine is one of the most interesting phenomena happening in the world right now. The wines are found on every good wine list, are appreciated by wine experts and highly acclaimed by journalists.

What is it, that makes Austrian wines so special?

A prime reason is a tradition of winemaking, and grapevines that have been cultivated in the same viticultural regions to be found in today’s Austria for around 2000 years.

The Austrian vintners and producers have all comprehended how important it is to successfully combine traditional viticulture with modern vinification processes. The motto is, quality without compromise and the result was a very vibrant and active wine culture.

To register for the Austrian tasting please click here: www.austrianwine.com/invitations/atlondon2017

For further information about the event, please contact Caroline Lloyd from the Austrian Trade Commission: london@advantageaustria.org

General information about Austrian wine, it‘s wine growing regions, facts & figures and the latest can be found on the Austrian Wine homepage under www.austrianwine.com