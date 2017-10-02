Promotional feature Come to Catena Zapata Hedonism Vault. September to November 2017 – The Four Ladies of Malbec....

Malbec Argentino: Ten centuries of Life, Death and Rebirth

A Brief of History of Bodega Catena Zapata



Bodega Catena Zapata, a historic family winery, is currently managed by third and fourth generation vintners Nicolás and his daughter Laura Catena.

Nicolás Catena Zapata is known as the man who revolutionized Argentine wine in the 1980’s, by focusing primarily on quality, planting vineyards at 1500 meters elevation and spearheading the re-entrance of Malbec – the French varietal that had been almost completely forgotten by the rest of the world – into the world of wine.

Continuing the family’s tradition, Nicolás is joined by his daughter Dr. Laura Catena, a Harvard and Stanford educated physician. Laura combines a strong science background with a passion for her family winery.

As head of Bodega Catena Zapata’s research department, the Catena Institute of Wine, Laura conducted groundbreaking studies on soil and climate, sustainable viticulture, and high altitude winemaking.

In 2009 Nicolás Catena received the Decanter Man of the Year Award for his efforts in elevating Argentine wine.

Ode to Malbec

The epic tale of the noble Malbec grape is like no other, and the label for Catena Zapata Malbec Argentino pays tribute to the variety’s history in France and its rise in Argentina.

Four female figures embody different landmarks in the history of the grape.

Eleanor of Aquitaine represents the birth of Malbec. She is a strong, Old World presence, lingering at the bridge in Cahors, where Malbec came into its own.

Next, the Immigrant symbolizes the movement to the New World and the unknown explorers and adventurers who connected Europe with the Americas.

Phylloxera personifies the death of Malbec in the Old World, which enabled its rebirth in the new.

Finally, there is Bodega Catena Zapata, who depicts birth, earth, and motherhood, sharing the riches of the New World.

Today, the Catena family’s fourth generation leads the high-altitude renaissance in Argentina. We are returning Malbec to the sky…where it belongs.