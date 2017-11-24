Promotional feature The 15th Best Of Wine Tourism Night revolved around awards given to the best wine tourism activities in the Bordeaux region in 2018. 21 trophies were handed out, including 6 gold ones.

Bordeaux Best of Wine Tourism 2018 award winners

The ceremony took place on the 17th of October at the Bordeaux Gironde Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The next challenge for the “Golden Best Of” award winners was to compete for a “super” International Best Of Wine Tourism award; the global competition awarded Chateau de Reignac. This was celebrated on the 9th of November in Valparaiso, Chile.

21 nominees, 6 Gold trophies, 1 International award

Every year, the BEST OF WINE TOURISM competition rewards the most outstanding wine tourism locations. Launched in Bordeaux in 2002, the competition now includes an international stage thanks to the Great Wine Capitals Global Network* which includes cities from “Old Europe” and the “New World”.

Best of wine tourism 2018 winners in Bordeaux

Innovative wine tourism experiences

In the Entre-Deux-Mers region, the Château de Reignac offers a magical setting where a host of surprises awaits visitors. A Garden of Scents and a greenhouse designed by Eiffel stand alongside a beautiful 16th century building. In just a few years, Reignyx, the little character sketched on a notebook or photos, has become the mascot of the Chateau. Born directly from the imagination of Nicolas Lesaint, the technical manager of the estate, he follows the chateau’s daily adventures in the most enjoyable and entertaining manner but also as an acute observer of everyday life.

A star on social media and a communication icon, Reignyx is a new personality in the chateau. Along with the guide, he provides a cute and quirky perspective to visitors.

Architecture and landscape

At Château La Dominique, aging wine is a true art form, as reflected in the architecture of the bold modern cellar designed by Jean Nouvel. Its reflecting red façade creates a subtle change in hue that varies with the light, evoking the multi-tonal nature of wine. From the Terrasse Rouge overlooking the vines, visitors discover fabulous views over the Saint-Emilion and Pomerol vineyards dotted with prestigious châteaux. The state-of-the-art vat-room unveils a luminous stainless steel structure. In contrast, the storage cellar displays wooden barrels creating a warm and cozy atmosphere. Visiting Château la Dominique is a unique experience combining wine, gastronomy and architecture, all with a splash of red…

Art and culture

Château Castera in the Médoc dates back to feudal times. The richness of its heritage and culture is worthy of the illustrious figures who have resided there: Étienne de la Boétie, Michel Montaigne… and of the documents and archives that it still shelters. Château Castera’s timelessness also lies in its ability to adapt and evolve with time. The château hosts two artists that it holds in great esteem. Élodie Linarès’s paintings, are a delicate tribute to the body with shapes and moods inspired by Rodin. Full of character, the metal sculptures of Vincent Libecq depict wine symbols like bottles, grapes, Bacchus.

Accomodation

Just 11 kilometers from Bordeaux, Château Le Pape offers luxury guestrooms set in an elegant and fully renovated 18th century chartreuse. The spacious rooms, from 40 to 70 m2, open onto a quiet garden bathed with a soft light. The vinothèque welcomes guests to enjoy the best wines, and other beautiful rooms such as the library lounge contribute to this peaceful venue. The shaded terrace and the infinity pool overlooking the vineyards invite moments of pleasure and relaxation. Visitors can also meander through the vineyards of Pessac-Léognan by bicycle. And just half a mile away, guests are invited to experience fine dining at the Private Table of Château Haut-Bailly.

Sustainable wine tourism practices

Set in the heart of a 53 hectare-vineyard in Fronsac, Château de la Dauphine began its conversion to organic farming in 2012 and obtained official certification in 2015. Truly committed to sustainable practices, the château also practices biodynamic farming through meticulous tasks carried out in harmony with natural cycles and soil needs. Visitors are invited to join the instructive and original “green tour” to discover these innovative and natural initiatives: aquaponics, a closed ecosystem where plants and fish grow symbiotically, the bees of the château, the plants and vegetable garden, the grapevine and its growth cycle…

Wine Tourism services

At Château Lamothe-Bergeron in the Médoc, visits take on another dimension by offering guests an innovative approach to wine tours.

An interactive and scenic trail heightens the senses, which makes the initiation to wine tasting so unique. The visit concludes with a surprising and delicious wine and macaron pairing session. Various dining experiences are on offer: picnic under the century-old cedar or reception catering tailored to your needs. With its striking metallic structured roof, the top floor of the 19th century home welcomes professionals in a stylish setting, offering a relaxing moment during a wine tour.

Special jury award

In the Entre-deux-Mers region, the manor house of the Domaine de la Grave hosts a wine and cooperage museum that celebrates the culture and history of winemaking. The domaine also offers a sensory trail through four original workshops. Visitors are invited to explore the vineyard on a small train. Each stop leads to another workshop. On the menu : an astounding tasting in the dark, using just the sense of touch to recognize the type of soil, smelling and triggering memory to identify aromas, and a treasure hunt with a gift at the end. The Domaine de la Grave proposes an entertaining, participatory and enriching wine experience, designed for adults and children alike.

Outstanding facts from the 2018 competition in Bordeaux

There were over 90 contestants this year, a third of whom were competing for the first time. According to the organisers: “Deciding on the winners is becoming increasingly difficult because the quality of the candidates is constantly improving”. This year, three previous award winners succeeded in winning a much-coveted Gold Best Of”. The jury also gave a special award to Domaine de la Grave this year which, among other original activities, offers a ride around the estate in a small tourist train.

An internationally-recognized label

The twenty-one 2018 winners in Bordeaux have been awarded an internationally-acknowledged label as well as communication support to enhance awareness of what they have to offer. The latter includes a website, Facebook page, Twitter account, press relations, promotional activities, and a wine tourism guide. You can follow them on these media!

The winners also join the very select Best Of Club, which holds regular themed meetings and organizes B2B events. The members also enjoy a private information on their member access on the Bordeaux Gironde Chamber of Commerce and Industry Best Of website.

About the Great Wine Capitals Global Network

Founded in 1999, the Great Wine Capitals Global Network is an alliance of nine internationally renowned wine regions Adelaide | South Australia, Bilbao | Rioja, Spain; Bordeaux, France; Mainz | Rheinhessen, Germany; Mendoza, Argentina; Porto, Portugal; San Francisco | Napa Valley, USA, Valparaiso | Casablanca Valley, Chile and Verona, Italy.

The Best Of Wine Tourism awards serve as an industry benchmark for excellence and recognize leading wineries and wine-tourism related businesses within each Great Wine Capital that have distinguished themselves in areas such as innovation, service and sustainable practices. For more information visit www.greatwinecapitals.com