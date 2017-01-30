Cape Town best of wine tourism 2017

Promotional feature Cape Town 2017 ‘Best Of Wine Tourism’ awards winners were revealed at the end of the recent annual ‘The Business of Food and Wine Tourism Conference at Spier Wine Farm....

Cape Town 2017 ‘Best Of Wine Tourism’ 2017 winners

Promotional feature

Delaire Graff – Accommodation

This estate has already won as the global winner in the art and culture category for 2016’s ‘Best Of’ awards. As you drive up to the estate, you are welcomed with unique pieces of art collections by talent South African artists.

The Delaire Graff Lodge sits on a hill off the Helshoogte Mountain Pass, overlooking the impressive views of the surrounding Stellenbosch Valley. Guests are immersed into a world-class experience and the ultimate relaxation space.Each of the four types of lodges was designed to offer the most luxurious experience. They all have a private heated plunge pool, sundeck and terrace. Guests can also enjoy the techno gym or indulge at the revitalising spa.

Vergelegen – Architecture and Landscapes

Vergelegen is renowned for its expansive gardens and historic buildings and was awarded second place for the same category in 2013.

The garden was commissioned to be restored in 1987 while preserving the history of the estate. The hedges are a collection of herbs including medicinal plants, wild ginger and garlic, and aromatics like lavender and lemongrass.

In addition to the gardens, Vergelegen is home to large historic trees. There are camphor trees believed to have been planted in the 1700s, an old English oak tree over 300 years old, a white mulberry, and Royal oak tree. The residential homestead at Vergelegen dates back to the 1700s and retains its historicism. The library holds a priceless collection of Sir Lionel Phillips books, which can be visited on a Heritage and Garden tour.

The estate was nominated as a World Heritage Site and maintains 17 gardens that are interconnected.

Vergelegen – Art and Culture

Two times winner of this category, Vergelegen ranks the highest for estates that embody rich arts and culture. The estate preserves a history that dates back over 300 years. From acquisition of the land by Willem Adriaan van der Stel in 1685 to present-day ownership of Anglo American Farms, the estate retains various elements from its previous owners.

Creation Wines – Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences

Situated in the Walker Bay wine region, Creation Wines are ahead of the game when it comes to incorporating unique guest experiences.

Three-time winners for this category, Creation continues to strive to ensure a constant number of innovative ‘firsts’ in wine tourism. Guests can enjoy seven types of pairings like tapas, wine and chocolate, secret wine and food, brunch, tea and canapé, kids surprise, and three course pairing menu.

Waterford – Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices

Waterford is committed to adapting sustainable wine making practices and believes in continuity, longevity and perpetuation. They won the same award in 2015. Waterford wines are certified by SWSA (Sustainable Wine South Africa), an alliance of organizations driven to ensure commitment to sustainable, eco-friendly production in the wine industry. The estate is situated in the Blaauwklippen Valley and offers a wide-range of award-winning wines.

Tokara – Wine Tourism Restaurant

Tokara Restaurant was designed to take advantage of the spectacular views of the Stellenbosch Valley and False Bay. The recently renovated restaurant now incorporates a bar with a clear view of the magic taking place in the kitchen. In addition to the lovely views, the food is inspired by local flavours and seasonal ingredients sourced at home. The wine list includes wine from the estate itself, as well as nearby estates and Sommelier Jaap-Henk Koelewijn is ready to help you get the most out of your wine and food pairing experience.

Rust en Vrede – Wine Tourism Services

Voted as winner of the ‘Best of Wine Tourism’ overall global winner for SA in 2010, this is yet another outstanding accolade for the estate. It focuses on producing only red wine and was nominated as the first South African red wine in the ‘Top 100 Wines of the World’ four times. Indulge in a variety of selected menu options from a four or six course, or the Estate Experience – a complete dining experience that takes you on a four to five hour gastronomic journey.

About the Great Wine Capitals Global Network

Founded in 1999, the Great Wine Capitals Global Network is an alliance of ten internationally renowned wine regions – Adelaide, South Australia; Bordeaux, France; Cape Town, South Africa; Mainz|Rheinhessen, Germany; Mendoza, Argentina; Porto, Portugal; Bilbao|Rioja, Spain, Valparaiso|Casablanca Valley, San Francisco|Napa Valley, USA and Verona, Italy. The Best Of Wine Tourism awards are an industry benchmark for excellence, recognising leading wineries and wine-tourism related businesses within each Great Wine Capital that have distinguished themselves in areas such as innovation, service and sustainable practices. For more information visit www.greatwinecapitals.com.