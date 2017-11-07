Celebrate London’s culinary scene with Taste of London

Promotional feature

The festival will take place in Tobacco Dock from 16 – 19 November 2017.

With so much to celebrate in London’s thriving restaurant scene, the festival has been specially curated to showcase all that the capital has to offer, as an exciting and innovative global culinary hot-spot – the best chefs, the best restaurants and best gourmet producers. More than 100 of the UK’s finest gourmet producers will be present for visitors to sample and shop, making Taste of London the perfect way to kick off the festive season in style.

Festivalgoers will have plenty of opportunity to enjoy an array of wines, cocktails and seasonal drinks. Boutique Islay gin, The Botanist will be unveiling a herb garden wall and encouraging guests to become urban gin cocktail foragers and concoct their own delicious gin cocktails. Blended malt Scotch whisky, Monkey Shoulder, will serve experimental cocktails in their whisky wonderland. The Craft Beer Trail, will feature a selection of the best beers and ciders from the UK.

The Champagne Laurent-Perrier Club House will be the perfect wintry haven to relax in during the festival and enjoy the exclusive house champagne of Taste of London, La Cuvée, alongside signature La Cuvée Rosé. For the first time this year, Laurent-Perrier will also be hosting gift-wrapping masterclasses, where visitors will get the chance to learn how to add the perfect final touches to a gift for that special someone.

This year’s Taste of London will shine a light on the talented chefs leading London’s culinary scene, including Ollie Dabbous (Henrietta), Jackson Boxer (Brunswick House), Lee Westcott (Typing Room), Sebby Holmes (Farang) and Sam Kamienko (Ellory). 22 of the capital’s most acclaimed restaurants will also appear over the 4-day duration of the festival, including Taiwanese restaurant BAO and Mayfair’s Jamavar, Sandia Chang’s Bubbledogs, Delamina, Soho House, Cecconi’s and Dean Street Townhouse. Plus there’s refined French dining to enjoy from Les 110 de Taillevant and Nordic cuisine Rök Smokehouse. Appearing for one day only as part of the Daily Special restaurant spot, Barrafina will be serving up Michelin-starred tapas on Friday 17th November, followed by Anglo-Indian small plates from the critically acclaimed Kricket on Saturday 18th November.

For the very first time, Taste of London is proud to announce that the largest cheese competition on the planet, The World Cheese Awards 2017 will be taking place at this year’s event. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the awards will bring together more than 3,000 cheeses from around the globe, with 260 judges from 20 countries to crown the world’s best cheese. Legendary street food traders turned The Cheese Bar will be serving dishes featuring the award-winning cheeses and the World Cheese Deli will be selling its award-winning selections for Christmas.

Other highlights include:

AEG Get Baking sessions with Gluts & Gluttony founder Kathy Slack and former Great British Bake Off Finalist, Richard Burr

sessions with Gluts & Gluttony founder and former Great British Bake Off Finalist, Newcomer Le Creuset will be showcasing their beautiful new Taste of the City kitchenware collection through live cooking demonstrations where visitors can pick up tips and dining ideas to create a contemporary Christmas feast.

will be showcasing their beautiful new Taste of the City kitchenware collection through live cooking demonstrations where visitors can pick up tips and dining ideas to create a contemporary Christmas feast. Illy coffee will be showcasing acclaimed classic blends and single-origin roasts, and guests will be able to hone their barista skills at the brand’s world-famous University of Coffee .

will be showcasing acclaimed classic blends and single-origin roasts, and guests will be able to hone their barista skills at the brand’s world-famous . a quality range of more than 100 sought-after artisan food and drink producers including Burley Fudge, Urban Truffle, Meringue O Mania, Somerset Charcuterie, and Shawbury Vinters have been brought together for guests to stock up on treats and gifts, and get a head-start on their Christmas shopping.

The festive edition of Taste of London will take over Tobacco Dock in Wapping from 16th – 19th November 2017.

