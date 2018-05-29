Promotional feature This July, Oblix restaurant’s Executive Chef Marcus Eaves and Head Sommelier Vittorio Gentile will recreate their recent trip to Chianti Classico’s Castello di Albola estate through two unique paired wine dinners. Read on to book your place at the table.

High profiles: Chianti Classico’s Castello di Albola wines meet London’s Oblix West

‘Altitude is the most important condition for giving character to our wines,’ says Alessandro Gallo, Director of the Castello di Albola winemaking estate. Located in Tuscany’s Chianti Classico region, the historic 12th Century property boasts the highest elevations in the Chianti Classico DOCG zone, ranging from 350 to 650 metres above sea level.

Overlooking a steep Sangiovese cru, Gallo tours the estate’s vines with Marcus Eaves and Vittorio Gentile, Executive Chef and Head Sommelier of Oblix restaurant. The destination bar and kitchen resides on the 32nd floor of The Shard, with a wood-fired oven, charcoal grill and rotisserie at the heart of its dining experience. Gallo, Eaves and Gentile will soon host dinners at Oblix, pairing Castello di Albola wines with a multi-course menu, set to evoke their hands-on visit to the winery.

‘Our vineyards’ high altitude means days with good temperatures and cool nights – that delta is very good for the grapes’ maturity,’ Gallo explains, highlighting that the lengthy ripening process translates to higher tannins and acidity, thus freshness and ageing potential in the wines.

Castello di Albola is focused on preserving and restoring the natural beauty of its estate, which produces a range of 100% Sangiovese wines. This includes the Chianti Classico DOCG Riserva, aged for minimum 24 months, and Il Solatio, a single vineyard Chianti Classico DOCG Gran Selezione.

‘The wines have a composed acidity, notes of aromatic herbs, and subtle green tea tannins,’ says Gentile. ‘It’s important to visit a producer and understand why their wines are different. We want to communicate to our guests exactly where the wine comes from – it’s like sending over a liquid postcard.’

For Eaves, local dishes and hospitality on the Tuscan trip offered plenty of menu inspiration. ‘It’s about embracing the culture, so we’ll begin each dinner with an Italian-style aperitivo,’ he says.

‘Our meals here have had lots of bold flavours, lots of protein. You could smell the wood and smoky notes from the cooking – for us, recreating that at Oblix, it’s a perfect match.’

From Chianti’s peaks to the heights of The Shard, reserve now to experience Castello di Albola’s wines at Oblix restaurant this July.