Masciarelli: Christmas in Abruzzo

For Italians, Christmas for is the perfect time for families to gather together and share wonderful traditional dishes and memories.

With their mix of authenticity and bond to the territory at the heart of the Italian Apennines, Masciarelli Tenute Agricole offer perfect wines and the ideal scenario to bring out the best in Christmas flavours and spirit.

For lovers of the traditional Christmas Eve fish menu, very typical in Italy, Masciarelli proposes their Pecorino DOC Castello di Semivicoli 2016, from the line named after the company’s headquarters in the province of Chieti.

The Castello di Semivicoli is a charming 17th century country resort immersed in vineyards and olive groves, renovated by the Masciarelli family between 2004 and 2009 and nowadays open to visitors and wine lovers.

Produced at 350 m above sea level in the town of Casacanditella (CH), Pecorino DOC Castello di Semivicoli has a fresh and mineral palate and a bouquet of sage, thyme and mountain herbs. Crispy and fragrant, it is an ideal accompaniment for oysters, raw fish, tempura and seafood pasta.

An iconic Italian red can make the Christmas table joyful, or just be a precious gift to taste in company. Masciarelli’s classic Montepulciano d’Abruzzo DOC Riserva Villa Gemma 2011 is just such a wine. It starts with careful manual grape selection in the prestigious Cave vineyard in San Martino sulla Marrucina.

Strict guyot training means that the grapes are perfectly balanced and concentrated before their fermentation and maturation for months in wooden vats. Refinement continues in French oak barrels and then in bottle, for up to five years. The aromatic power and majestic bouquet of this wine exalts the flavour of game or oven-baked lamb. The palate, extremely rich and firm, is perfect with seasoned cheeses and bitter chocolate, or to enjoy on its own, as what Italians call “a meditation wine”.

Happy Christmas from Abruzzo!