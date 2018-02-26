Porto Best Of Wine Tourism 2018 Awards

Promotional feature Porto’s seven winners of the awards Best Of Wine Tourism 2018, sponsored by the Great Wine Capitals Global Network, have been announced.



On the 2018 edition of this prestigious competition that recognizes wine tourism offers of excellence, Porto, once again, has had very strong, high quality contestants for each of the seven categories, thus making it a difficult job for the jury assigned to elect the winners among the 26 applications received.

And the winners are:

Located at Ponte de Lima, the oldest town in Portugal, in the heart of the Minho’s Region, and only 40 minutes distance from Porto. A place where the past, the modernity and the cultural roots blend together and coexist harmoniously.

This 5 star Hotel, with 15 rooms, distinguishes itself on tradition, history, exquisitely and respect for the Environment. The news this year are the “Tents Suites Deluxe”, a luxury Portuguese colonial style tents experience, inserted in the most amazing landscape.

Wine Tourism Restaurants – Cais da Villa Restaurant



A place with historical value, elegance and comfort, resulting from the rehabilitation of the centennial railway warehouse of Vila Real station.

Combining history and modernity, from the atmosphere to the menu, the tradition of local flavours is preserved and integrated into a creative cuisine, fused together into a wonderful experience.

Open since 2010, introduces proposals of dishes that values the region’s gastronomic tradition, harmonized with regional wines. The wine list counts on about 300 references, mostly from Douro.

Wine Tourism Services – Cooltour Oporto



A tour operator whose main focus is providing wine tours, namely, in Douro and Vinho Verde wine regions. They are committed to provide excellent moments and experiences focused on the highlights of the region.

Their core business is small groups tours that ensures greater proximity to the customer. On the other hand, they work mainly with local producers and small businesses, in a perspective of mutual growth.

They believe it’s more interesting to offer and discover products that are not well known to the general public (wines, sausages, sweets, etc.) to leverage local commerce and promote regional products of undeniable quality.

Architecture and Landscapes – Casa do Rio | Quinta do Vallado



Featuring the perfect combination of modern architecture in nature, with only 8 suites facing the Douro River, it is a unique hotel, strategically located between the vineyards and the river and with an outstanding view. Suspended between two supporting pillars, the wooden building – which hovers above the land smartly avoiding a line of seasonal running water, presents itself as a premium hotel in the middle of nature.

Casa do Rio is the ideal choice for those looking for a unique, singular experience, where it is possible to explore the Douro Superior region and enjoy an activity program exclusively designed for each guest.

Art and Culture – The Vinho Verde Centre for Interpretation and Promotion (CIPVV)



Preserving the knowledge of Vinho Verde through the culture and art objects and documents, aims to involve all the Vinho Verde producers and work as a team to promote the excellence of the region in Portugal and abroad.

Another goal is to start several research projects within the history of the Vinho Verde region. This project distinguishes itself because the municipality of Ponte de Lima and the Vinho Verde Commission are committed to engaging producers and winery cellars but also other municipalities of the region and especially other entities that might enrich the investigation and promotion of Vinho Verde.

Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences – Cálem Cellars



2017 brought a true innovation into the Port wine tourism offer. The educational centre at Cálem Cellars has prepared a self-guided interactive tour that allows visitors to explore every step of the port wine production, through history, tastes and smells. At the same time, they have different ways to present the information in the cellars, namely, with special projections on the balseiros (big oak casks used for ageing Port).

Also, a segmented approach was implemented. Two paths for two separate consumer needs: one for visitors coming in a group with limited time for their visit; and another for individual visitors, with more time to spend and to get in-depth knowledge of Port wine.

Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices – Monverde Wine Experience Hotel



Located in the Vinho Verde region, on a 30 ha estate, 22 ha of which for the production of vinho verde and sparkling wines, Monverde is certified with EU Ecolabel label, reflecting its concern for environmental and energy problems.

They are strongly committed to acting in the day-to-day in full respect for nature, and to minimize environmental impacts by: reducing water and energy consumption, sorting waste for recycling, ensuring proper management of resources, pollution prevention, awareness and training of employees, permanent monitoring of work processes.

This wine tourism project associated with the wine landscape, culture and gastronomy, presents itself as a product of excellence for the development of the region.

During the Annual General Meeting, that was held last November in Valparaíso | Casablanca Valley – Chile, the International jury gathered to appoint one Global winner per city-member.

Casa do Rio – Quinta do Vallado, having won the regional prize in Architecture and landscapes category, was also distinguished as a Global winner by the International jury. The international awards ceremony took place, on November 9th, at the gala dinner that marked the closure of the Network’s annual general meeting.

About the Great Wine Capitals Global Network

Founded in 1999, the Great Wine Capitals Global Network is an alliance of nine internationally renowned wine regions – Adelaide, South Australia; Bilbao-Rioja, Spain; Bordeaux, France; Mainz-Rheinhessen, Germany; Mendoza, Argentina; Porto, Portugal; San Francisco/Napa Valley, USA; Valparaiso/Casablanca Valley, Chile; and Verona, Italy.

The international Best Of Wine Tourism awards serves as an industry benchmark for excellence and recognizes leading wineries and wine-tourism related businesses within each Great Wine Capital that have distinguished themselves in areas such as innovation, service and sustainable practices. For more information visit www.greatwinecapitals.com.