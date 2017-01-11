Preserve your wine with QikVin

Promotional feature

QikVin preserves wine in a magical new bottle

How do you introduce something brave and new to a rich, wise and diverse wine industry? What if you re-invented the common Bordeaux bottle from the bottom up? Is the QikVin Wine Preservation Invention the next new thing to rock the wine industry, or just another pitch in a world filled with wine sharks, dragons and inventors? We want you to decide! So here are the answers to the “FIVE W’s” – who, what, where, when and why?

QikVin – Who?

The founder and inventor is a university professor who owns a flourishing winery (vineyard, tasting room and bottling plant) in America. In his busy tasting room the winery continuously lost revenue due to the oxidation of many of his 44 award-winning wines. So he invented the QikVin.

QikVin – What?

The QikVin Wine Preservation Solution has reinvented the common wine bottle. The invention begins by removing the bottom (punt), inserting instead a moving piston which works in tandem with a one-way valve in the neck of the bottle. The piston pushes the wine into your glass with simple gravity. Keeping the romance of the bottle this Bordeaux-style design removes all the air from the bottle leaving the wine fresh for days and weeks. The QikVin is dishwasher safe and is reusable. The bottle includes a convenient scale which is ideal for tasting rooms, restaurants and home patrons. The design uses neither gas cartridges, pumps, needles and has no extra parts. Best of all it pours like any other vintage wine.

QikVin – Why?

The “last mile” is a common term in technology – our last mile spans the distance from the winery “tank” to the kitchen “table.” Here the German engineering of Markus Schneider and the product aspirations of Ralph Schmidt, both co-inventors, have led to a decanter (with two patents pending) that nearly eliminates the oxidation of wine. The How-It-Works is practical for wineries, who are opening and closing wines all day long. It offers restaurants a way to preserve wine and ensures the sale of the second to fifth glass of wine. It offers the wine enthusiast as way to open more than one wine; do blind tastings; or an opportunity to taste and travel at their pleasure; and, finally to drink responsibly.

QikVin – Where and when?

Pre-sales may be done through a pledge on Kickstarter.com right now for Summer 2017 delivery. How does one become as common as a cork screw in every home globally? Answer: One QikVin at a time. That is why our trademark reads, QikVin: Raising Wine to New Heights!

So what is in the name? QI means quite interesting on social media. The letters QI represent the word air in Asia. In English, Qik defies convention and supports innovation / speed aimed at wine, vino, vin! We are delighted to start a conversation with you about our product, test results, or investment. How do you introduce something brave and new to a rich, wise and diverse wine industry? You be the judge! Cheers and Bottoms Up! www.qikvin.com