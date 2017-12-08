Great Wine Capitals Global Network announces the San Francisco | Napa Valley Best of Wine Tourism 2018 awards; North American innovators receive accolades for excellence in wine tourism...

San Francisco | Napa Valley Best of Wine Tourism 2018 awards

Napa Valley, CA – As one of nine recognized Great Wine Capitals, San Francisco | Napa Valley has awarded its hospitality leaders the 2018 Best Of Wine Tourism regional designations in seven categories.

The Best Of awards categories include accommodations; art and culture; architecture and landscape; innovative wine tourism experience; sustainable wine tourism practices; wine tourism restaurant; and wine tourism services.

The 2018 Best Of regional San Francisco | Napa Valley winners are:

Accommodations – Napa River Inn (Napa Valley)

Art and Culture – The Hess Collection (Napa Valley)

Architecture and Landscape – Davis Estates (Napa Valley)

Innovative Wine Tourism Experience – Shadybrook Estate Winery (Napa Valley)

Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices – Etude Wines (Napa Valley)

Wine Tourism Restaurant – Napa Valley Wine Train (Napa Valley)

Wine Tourism Service – Napa Valley Wine Trolley (Napa Valley)

An additional level of recognition – The Regional Wine Tourism Award of Merit – has been awarded to four businesses as an honorable mention recognizing a high level of commitment to wine tourism.

The 2018 Regional Wine Tourism Award of Merit San Francisco | Napa Valley winners are:

Accommodation – Las Alcobas (Napa Valley)

Architecture and Landscape – Vineyard 29 (Napa Valley)

Innovative Wine Tourism Experience – St. Supery Estate Vineyards & Winery (Napa Valley)

A global Best Of award is presented to one wine tourism business within each region that is deemed best in class across all nine Great Wine Capitals by an international jury.

All regional Best Of award winners compete for the global awards, which was judged by an international panel of respected wine tourism professionals and presented at the annual general meeting of the Great Wine Capitals Global Network, held in November 2017 in Valparaiso, Chile. The international judges selected Etude Wines as the San Francisco | Napa Valley global winner.

About Visit Napa Valley Visit Napa Valley is the official tourism marketing organization for the Napa Valley, with a mission to promote, protect and enhance the region’s position as one of the world’s premier wine, food, arts and wellness destinations. The area, known for its legendary hospitality, is also internationally recognized as one of only nine “Great Wine Capitals” and has more Michelin Stars per capita than any other wine region in the world. The Napa Valley, conveniently located just an hour from the San Francisco Bay Area, consists of the following distinctive towns, including, from north to south, Calistoga, St. Helena, Rutherford/Oakville, Yountville, the city of Napa, American Canyon, and the outdoor recreation area of Lake Berryessa.

For additional information on the Napa Valley, or to plan your Napa Valley experience, please explore www.VisitNapaValley.com, join “The Napa Valley” on Facebook, and follow @VisitNapaValley on Twitter. Media relations contact: Angela Jackson, angela@visitnapavalley.com

About San Francisco Travel The San Francisco Travel Association is the official tourism marketing organization for the City and County of San Francisco. For information on reservations, activities and more, visit www.sanfrancisco.travelor call 415-391-2000. The Visitor Information Center is located at 900 Market St. in Hallidie Plaza, lower level, near the Powell Street cable car turnaround. American Express® is the official Card partner of the San Francisco Travel Association. Media relations contact: Laurie Armstrong,larmstrong@sanfrancisco.travel

About Great Wine Capitals Global Network

Founded in 1999, the Great Wine Capitals Global Network is an alliance of nine internationally renowned wine regions – Adelaide, South Australia; Bilbao-Rioja, Spain; Bordeaux, France; Mainz-Rheinhessen, Germany; Mendoza, Argentina; Porto, Portugal; San Francisco/Napa Valley, USA; Valparaiso/Casablanca Valley, Chile; and Verona, Italy. The international Best Of Wine Tourism awards serves as an industry benchmark for excellence and recognizes leading wineries and wine-tourism related businesses within each Great Wine Capital that have distinguished themselves in areas such as innovation, service and sustainable practices. For more information visit www.greatwinecapitals.com.