Promotional feature As one of ten recognized Great Wine Capitals, San Francisco | Napa Valley has awarded its hospitality leaders the 2017 Best Of Wine Tourism regional designations in seven categories...



San Francisco | Napa Valley Best of Wine Tourism 2017

Promotional feature

The Best Of awards categories include accommodations; art and culture; architecture and landscape; innovative wine tourism experience; sustainable wine tourism practices; wine tourism restaurant; and wine tourism services. These awards were presented on October 14, 2016 at The Harvest Inn by Charlie Palmer, the 2016 Best of Global Winner for San Francisco | Napa Valley.

The 2017 Best Of regional San Francisco | Napa Valley winners are:

Architecture and Landscape – Trefethen Family Vineyards (Global Winner – Napa Valley)

With a nearly 50-year legacy of world-class wines crafted from their own grapes, family-owned Trefethen is one of Napa Valley’s classic wine estates. For the first time in their history, the family is now welcoming guests in the Villa Trefethen. This former residence, built in the early 1900s and surrounded by beautiful gardens, is a gorgeous example of the Arts and Crafts Movement in California. The estate also includes an important historic landmark, a three-story wooden winery building originally constructed in 1886, during the first era of viticulture in the Napa Valley. That building, which has stood as a sentinel for the Napa Valley for decades, was damaged by an earthquake two years ago and is expected to re-open to the public in early 2017, after a full restoration.

Accommodations – Poetry Inn (Napa Valley)

Art and Culture – Auberge du Soleil (Napa Valley)

Auberge du Soleil is home to one of the most comprehensive collections of outdoor sculpture ever assembled for viewing and sale. The Auberge du Soleil Sculpture gallery is owned by ÆRENA Galleries & Gardens and is open to guests of Auberge du Soleil or by appointment. Terraced along a sunlit hillside and nestled among a 33-acre olive grove, the “Inn of the Sun” is renowned for its culinary roots, sweeping vineyard views and exceptional service. Indulge in the best of wine country at Auberge du Soleil, Napa Valley’s most iconic luxury property.

Innovative Wine Tourism Experience – Conn Creek Winery (Napa Valley)

Founded in the early 1970’s, Conn Creek was among a small group of wineries leading a renaissance in the Napa Valley. Today, Conn Creak provides guests with a rare opportunity to learn about, taste, and blend wines from the many distinctive regions that make up Napa Valley. Through their Barrel Blending Experience, guests are invited to play winemaker for a day and take home the fruit of their labors — literally. Lead by a wine educator, guests learn blending techniques and strategies, make their own wines, and taste the current release from Conn Creek.

Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices – Phifer Pavitt Winery (Napa Valley)

Phifer Pavitt Winery crafts small quantities of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc and are Napa Green Certified. They are dedicated to the second and third use of products to create a unique and one-of-a-kind appointment only experience. From water control, to O3 machines, to a completely reclaimed barn, the winery focuses on making sure their commitment to Mother Nature stands out.

Wine Tourism Restaurant – First Crush Restaurant & Wine Bar (San Francisco)

First Crush Restaurant & Wine Bar is a charming wine bar is located right in Union Square, amid the hustle and bustle of San Francisco’s central shopping district. Their wine list is 100% California, featuring well-known wine stars and boutique, hard-to-find producers alike. Guests can sample from more than 200 bottles, and 30 wines by the glass.

Wine Tourism Service – Napa Valley Balloons Inc. (Napa Valley)

The award winning Napa Valley Balloons, Inc. has been flying hot air balloons over the Napa Valley for over 31 years. Often on many people’s “bucket list,” they offer visitors a chance to view the valley from a different perspective. Since guests start the day with them, they partner with many local businesses to make a seamless transition to visit wineries, tasting rooms, restaurants & enjoy everything the valley has to offer.

An additional level of recognition – The Regional Wine Tourism Award of Merit – has been awarded to four businesses as an honorable mention recognizing a high level of commitment to wine tourism. The 2017 Regional Wine Tourism Award of Merit San Francisco | Napa Valley winners are:

• Accommodation – Milliken Creek Inn & Spa (Napa Valley)

• Architecture and Landscape – Trinchero Napa Valley (Napa Valley)

• Innovative Wine Tourism Experience – Charbay Winery & Distillery (Napa Valley)

• Wine Tourism Restaurant – Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin’ BBQ (Napa Valley)