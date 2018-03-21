Promotional feature See the winners....

Valparaiso-Casablanca Valley Best of Wine Tourism 2018

The ceremony took place at the Wine Box Hotel high in the hills overlooking Valparaiso.

The 2018 winners are:

Architecture and Landscapes: Viña Matetic



Art and Culture: Viña Estancia El Cuadro



Innovative Wine Tourism Experiences: Hotel Wine Box



Sustainable Wine Tourism Practices: Viña Catrala

Wine Tourism Restaurants: Viña Estancia El Cuadro



Wine Tourism Services: Viña Matetic



Jury member Paula Chávez, regional director for Valparaiso for the Chilean Association of Tourism Writers pointed out the important role played by hotels, restaurants and wineries for tourism promotion in the area, providing excellent services with an emphasis on sustainable development in their activities. Mario Agliati, president of the Association of Vineyard and Winery Owners of Casablanca Valley, stressed the importance of both the local and international ‘Best Of’ awards and the fact that the three organizations that make up Valparaiso-Casablanca Valley are active participants in the award process, helping them to improve their tourist draw.

About the Great Wine Capitals Global Network

Founded in 1999, the Great Wine Capitals Global Network is an alliance of nine internationally renowned wine regions – Adelaide|South Australia; Bordeaux, France; Mainz|Rheinhessen, Germany; Mendoza, Argentina; Porto, Portugal; Bilbao|Rioja, Spain; San Francisco|Napa Valley, USA, Valparaiso|Casablanca Valley, Chile and Verona, Italy.

The Best Of Wine Tourism awards serve as an industry benchmark for excellence and recognize leading wineries and wine-tourism related businesses within each Great Wine Capital that have distinguished themselves in areas such as innovation, service and sustainable practices. For more information visit www.greatwinecapitals.com.