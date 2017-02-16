Promotional feature The new ‘go-to’ merchant for those looking for the next undiscovered gems…

The Vino Beano is ‘a new wine world’

The Vino Beano is the new online ‘go-to’ merchant for wine enthusiasts looking to purchase high quality, affordable, lovingly produced and carefully selected wines. Staying away from mainstream brands, The Vino Beano specialises in finding undiscovered and unrepresented wines exclusively for the UK market. We are passionate about bringing sophisticated, real hidden gems from artisan producers from around the world, making them available to you at truly affordable prices.

Offers

The Vino Beano we constantly strive to bring you exceptional wines at exceptional prices, either from our independent artisan producers, or from well established vineyards through our Marketplace, or through VBX, our new fine wine exchange launching at the end of February. We occasionally go even further and make available great unique offers, bin ends, and introductory offers at exceptional prices.

The Vino Beano Club (#teamVB)

By joining The Vino Beano Club you will be notified of all the latest offers listed on The Vino Beano website. We want our customers and club members to acquire new wines with confidence, while supporting independent artisan producers. With The Vino Beano, you will also have access to the real stories behind these growers, and learn about how they produce their wines.



As a club member, you will receive updates on the latest new ranges of wines we have discovered and insight into the real stories behind them.

Club members have priority access to special deals and everything you need to know about your wine with our informative backgrounders, which will enable you to make your wine purchase with confidence, and feel assured you are making a great addition to your cellar.

Club members will be informed of our ‘Meet the Grower’ series of events and vineyard tours, in which you will be able to see and appreciate first hand the love and dedication that goes into producing every bottle.

Investment Required via Crowd Funding

The Vino Beano, has launched an equity crowd funding campaign on Invesdor.

Funds from the campaign will be used for the following:

• Grow its exclusive portfolio of products.

• Increasing infrastructure and therefore reducing man hours.

• Promote its business through social media, PR, and communications.

Are you interested in taking up this opportunity to become a part of The Vino Beano? Contact us for more information and a copy of our investment pack.