In one of Italy's most hidden treasures, a wild region off the beaten track known as Abruzzo – less than one hour drive from Rome towards the Adriatic Sea – Masciarelli Tenute Agricole has been producing top quality wines, oils and Grappa that reflect the bio-diversity of the territory for more than 30 years...

Wine lover hidden paradises: Masciarelli Tenute Agricole

In the shade of the Maiella massif, for centuries sacred residence of monks and hermits, the landscape is dotted with fortified villages and tiny towns, such as San Martino sulla Marrucina, beating heart of the Masciarelli winery, and Semivicoli, site of a historic baronial mansion.

The “Castello di Semivicoli”, restored to its original splendor through long renovation works, is a charmant relais with eleven bedrooms dedicated to lovers of beauty off the beaten track, and has surprising appeal and authenticity.

Built in the XVII century, this family jewel surrounded by vineyards and olive groves was chosen by Gianni Masciarelli, the winemaker who indelibly marked the history of Abruzzo oenology, as a landmark in the promotion of wine-tourism in the area and is managed today by his wife Marina Cvetic Masciarelli, a grand dame of wine.

The castle of Semivicoli is immersed in the rhythms and pace of the past: it allows you to rediscover serenity, harmony and peace by taking a walk through the portico, the old stone olive mill from the 19th century, the barrel house and the blooming gardens.

Original materials and colors, stone fireplaces, loggias, kitchens and pantries create ideal environments for reading, relax and explore the local conviviality, where Masciarelli wines encounter farm to fork delicatessen.

Masciarelli Tenute Agricole is a leader in the production of Montepulciano and Trebbiano d’Abruzzo, along with other indigenous and international grapes, and a reference point for classic Italian wines. With over 60 parcels of vineyards in the 4 provinces of Abruzzo (Chieti, Teramo, Pescara, L’Aquila), the winery can uniquely express the astonishing diversity and variety of terroirs of the region.

From April 9 to 12 Masciarelli will attend the 51st edition of the Vinitaly fair in Verona (Hall 7 – Stand D9) presenting the vintage previews of their wines and, exceptionally, historic vintages – Montepulciano Villa Gemma 1999 and Chardonnay Marina Cvetic 2001 – that will further enrich the experience of the wine lovers.

Masciarelli Tenute Agricole – Vinitaly stand D9 Hall 7 – www.masciarelli.it

Castello di Semivicoli – www.castellodisemivicoli.it – info@castellodisemivicoli.it