Learn about wine in a luxurious setting...

Promotional feature

Learn with WSET and Château de Jalesnes

Plenty of venues offer to take you through the WSET syllabus but rarely do they come with such a luxurious profile.

If slinking out of the office to stand in a classroom environment for a couple of hours every Tuesday evening is not your idea of celebrating your addinity with the noble grape then Château de Jalesnes in the heart of the Loire Valley is probably the right choice for you.

Led by former Berry Bros & Rudd Master of Wine and long-time educator Martin Hudson, the château has put together an exclusive and exciting residential programme, with Martin adding some great touches to the curriculum by using a selection of top wines to animate the course – as well as giving access to his little black book of contacts and introducing guests to top viticulture.

There will be optional visits to vignerons and their domains, gourmet food and distillery appreciations in order to illustrate the finer points of this exciting educational voyage and with luxury accomodation in a Loire Valley château dating from the 16th century included; what’s not to love?

The Renaissance pile was even the family home of a certain M. Ackerman, founder of the Loire sparkling wine tradition.

The current owners will invite you into their private caves in the château’s moat to sample some of the créments of Maison Ackerman during your stay.

For further information and to book places on the next courses, click here for the château website.