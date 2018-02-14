Decanter’s top rated Pinot Noirs at Vinexpo New York

The first ever Vinexpo New York will take place this March, with over 400 producers showcasing their best wines over two days of tastings, masterclass and conferences.

Vinexpo New York is set to be an annual event bringing together wine and spirits professionals from across the globe. The inaugural two-day show will be held on 5 and 6 March 2018 at the Javits Convention Center, Manhattan.

Decanter will be hosting a masterclass based on a panel tasting that featured in the April 2016 issue of the magazine. The session titled The best Pinot Noirs in the World (outside of Burgundy) will be led by Elin McCoy and feature a total of seven wines.

Elin McCoy, Decanter Columnist

Of the wines being featured, six appeared in the original panel tasting. The winner of the Best Argentinian Pinot Noir at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards will also be available to try.

Decanter April 2016 cover

Decanter April 2016 issue

Attendees of the masterclass will get the chance to taste some of these sought-after Pinot Noirs:

 

Decanter readers can register for just $100. Simply use the code: DECANTER before March 4th and save $25 in advance and $50 off the on-site price.

 

Learn more and register at www.vinexponewyork.com/attend

Event details:

Date: March 5-6, 2018
Time: 10:00am – 6:00pm
Location: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York

Masterclass details:

Date: Monday March 5th 2018
Time: 3:00pm – 4:15pm
Location: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, River Pavilion,New York