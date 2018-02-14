Decanter’s top rated Pinot Noirs at Vinexpo New York

The first ever Vinexpo New York will take place this March, with over 400 producers showcasing their best wines over two days of tastings, masterclass and conferences.

Vinexpo New York is set to be an annual event bringing together wine and spirits professionals from across the globe. The inaugural two-day show will be held on 5 and 6 March 2018 at the Javits Convention Center, Manhattan.

Decanter will be hosting a masterclass based on a panel tasting that featured in the April 2016 issue of the magazine. The session titled The best Pinot Noirs in the World (outside of Burgundy) will be led by Elin McCoy and feature a total of seven wines.

Of the wines being featured, six appeared in the original panel tasting. The winner of the Best Argentinian Pinot Noir at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards will also be available to try.

Attendees of the masterclass will get the chance to taste some of these sought-after Pinot Noirs:

Decanter readers can register for just $100. Simply use the code: DECANTER before March 4th and save $25 in advance and $50 off the on-site price.

Learn more and register at www.vinexponewyork.com/attend



Event details:

Date: March 5-6, 2018

Time: 10:00am – 6:00pm

Location: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York

Masterclass details:

Date: Monday March 5th 2018

Time: 3:00pm – 4:15pm

Location: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, River Pavilion,New York