Armand de Brignac, or the ‘Aces of Spades’ Champagne, owned by American rapper Jay-Z, has launched a magnum format of its new Blanc de Blancs.



‘Ace of Spades’ magnum released

Priced at £1,650 per gleaming metallic bottle, the 100% Chardonnay Champagne blends 2008, 2006 and 2005 vintages and was disgorged on 13 June 2015.

Fewer than 1,000 bottles were produced, said Armand de Brignac.

‘We were thrilled with the cuvée’s development and made the decision to finally release these magnums, disgorging them in May 2016,’ said winemaker Emilien Boutillat.

He suggested pairing the wine with ‘freshly shucked oysters’.

Rapper Jay-Z – real name Shawn Carter – bought his stake in the Champagne house in 2014.

Decanter’s tasting director Christelle Guibert said it has a ‘rich mouthfeel and sweet, honeyed fruit on the finish’ and that it would be a good Champagne for food.

Strong global demand for ‘prestige cuvée’ Champagne helped global Champagne shipments to a record €4.9 billion in 2017.