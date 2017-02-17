UK supermarket Asda has launched a new sparkling wine, which is a blend of Prosecco and Pinot Grigio.



Asda launches ‘ProGrigio’ sparkling wine

Retailing for £5 a bottle, the supermarket claims the wine ‘tastes just like Prosecco but at a lower price point’, according to a statement.

The sparkling wine is made from a blend of Glera – the traditional Prosecco grape – and Pinot Grigio.

Jane Hunt, DWWA joint regional chair for Regional Italy, says ‘I can’t think of anything worse or more pointless.’

‘I imagine, however, it will be a success if only for the low price and what I am sure will be a bland, innocuous concoction.’

This follows a warning earlier this week that a combination of Brexit, inflation and alcohol duty will mean price increases for Prosecco and Champagne, according to the Wine & Spirit Trade Association.

Ed Betts, Asda wine buying manager, said: ‘We always strive to keep prices as low as possible without compromising on quality and we believe ProGrigio is the ideal affordable sparkling wine alternative.’

‘We want to protect the demand for sparkling wine by offering customers more choice, and by moving slightly away from the Prosecco region we have discovered a great example of quality fizz at an everyday price.’

UK demand for sparkling wine has soared over recent years, drinking almost twice as much compared to five years ago.

Related stories: