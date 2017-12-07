Wildfires are spreading through southern California, including where Rupert Murdoch owns a vineyard, just two months after fires hit wine country in the north of the state.

California fires hit Murdoch wine estate

Wildfires have spread across Los Angeles and southern California, and thousands of residents are evacuating their homes.

At the time of writing, local firefighters are still working to contain the flames.

California Fire had issued a Red Flag Warning that conditions could lead to an increased fire risk, from ‘critical weather and dry conditions’.

Moraga Winery in Bel-Air, owned by media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, has suffered some damage.

In a statement released on Twitter, Murdoch said:

‘The property was evacuated … but there may be damage to some buildings in the upper vineyard area.’

‘We believe the winery and house are still intact.’

‘We are monitoring the situation as closely as we can, and are grateful to all of the efforts of the first responders.’

‘There are presently more than 300 LAFD firefighters assigned to what is called the “Skirball Fire”, with resources from allied agencies supporting the firefight,’ reported a statement from the LA Fire Department, at 10pm Wednesday 6th December, local time.

The fire staus was at 475 acres with 5% containment.

Other fires include the ‘Rye Fire’, ‘Creek Fire’ and ‘Brush Fire.’

Moraga Winery

Murdoch has owned the property since 2013, when he bought it for just under US$30million.

They produce 10,000 bottles a year, around 70% of which is red Bordeaux-blends, and 30% is Sauvignon Blanc.

The grapes for this vintage will have been harvested, but there could still be some damage to the vines themselves.

December is when the vines tend to go through their winter dormancy stage, not growing until the following spring.

California fires

These fires come just two months after wildfires devastated many parts of northern California, including Napa Valley, and killed 41 people.

Signarello Wine Estate along Napa Valley’s Silverade Trail was burnt to the ground.