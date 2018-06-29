Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey opens Sauternes vineyard retreat

In the year of its 400th anniversary, Sauternes first growth Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey has opened a lavish hotel and restaurant at its newly re-furbished estate.

Sauternes Premier Grand Cru Classé estate, Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey, has opened its doors to wine tourists looking for a luxury Bordeaux experience.

As well as a hotel and restaurant, there are plans to open a spa on the estate by 2020.

Renovations have been taking place at the estate for the past couple of years, following the purchase of the property in 2014 by Silvio Denz, chairman and CEO of French lifestyle brand Maison Lalique.

Denz already has two designer hotels in Alsace in northern France and, since his acquisition of Lafaurie-Peyraguey, has been prominent among those calling for more facilities to bring tourists to the Sauternes area south of Bordeaux.

‘I am delighted at the opening of Hotel and Restaurant Lalique in the greatest first growth terroir,’ said Denz, adding that he hopes to evoke ‘the emotions created by a Premier Cru Classé’.

Aimed at offering guests a full château experience, Maison Lalique’s new project combines the 13-room boutique hotel and gourmet restaurant with wine tasting and tours.

Sauternes lovers can explore four underground cellars with a collection of 350,000 wines, including historic vintages of Sauternes Crus Classes, such as Château d’Yquem 1895.

Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey’s new wine tourism venture also coincides with its 400th anniversary and the original 17th-century manor house has undergone a lavish renovation, overseen by Lalique designers Lady Tina Green and Pietro Mingarelli.

Art and crystal feature in almost every room, including works by Lalique’s founder, the Art Deco designer René Lalique. Damien Hirst’s ‘Eternal Belief’ piece can be found in the 18th-century chapel.

The 40-cover restaurant is housed in a modern glass extension which looks out over the vineyard, echoed in the 120 gold crystal Sémillon vine leaves embedded in the dining room ceiling.

Lalique has brought in its top chef from the two Michelin star Villa Rene Lalique restaurant, Jerome Schilling, to lead the kitchen.

Head sommelier, Adrien Cascio, is behind the 2,500-bin wine list, which is predictably Bordeaux heavy.

Hotel and Restaurant Lalique opened 23 June, bookings can be made online.

