Decanter.com columnist Andrew Jefford is a monkey, and Gérard Basset OBE MW MS is a rooster - the symbol of the new Chinese year. Use our graphic and chart to see which wine world celebrity shares your Chinese zodiac sign.
To celebrate Chinese new year 2017, Decanter.com and sister site DecanterChina.com have joined forces to re-produce a graphic on where well-known writers, critics, producers and sommeliers sit in the Chinese zodiac.
See the full Chinese zodiac graphic here
As of this weekend, we’re heading into the year of the rooster in the Chinese lunar calendar.
Gérard Basset OBE MW MS, co-chair of the Decanter World Wine Awards, is a rooster and so is Lu Yang, sommelier and DecanterChina columnist.
It’s easy to see your animal sign in the Chinese zodiac. Just follow the chart below and find your birth year.
Then, look at our graphic to see who shares your sign in the wine world.
|Rat
|1900
|1912
|1924
|1936
|1948
|1960
|1972
|1984
|1996
|2008
|2020
|Ox
|1901
|1913
|1925
|1937
|1949
|1961
|1973
|1985
|1997
|2009
|2021
|Tiger
|1902
|1914
|1926
|1938
|1950
|1962
|1974
|1986
|1998
|2010
|2022
|Rabbit
|1903
|1915
|1927
|1939
|1951
|1963
|1975
|1987
|1999
|2011
|2023
|Dragon
|1904
|1916
|1928
|1940
|1952
|1964
|1976
|1988
|2000
|2012
|2024
|Snake
|1905
|1917
|1929
|1941
|1953
|1965
|1977
|1989
|2001
|2013
|2025
|Horse
|1906
|1918
|1930
|1942
|1954
|1966
|1978
|1990
|2002
|2014
|2026
|Sheep
|1907
|1919
|1931
|1943
|1955
|1967
|1979
|1991
|2003
|2015
|2027
|Monkey
|1908
|1920
|1932
|1944
|1956
|1968
|1980
|1992
|2004
|2016
|2028
|Rooster
|1909
|1921
|1933
|1945
|1957
|1969
|1981
|1993
|2005
|2017
|2029
|Dog
|1910
|1922
|1934
|1946
|1958
|1970
|1982
|1994
|2006
|2018
|2030
|Boar
|1911
|1923
|1935
|1947
|1959
|1971
|1983
|1995
|2007
|2019
|2031
Data source: www.whats-your-sign.com
Related stories:
UK supermarket Sainsbury’s launches Chinese wine
Sainsbury's sells Chinese wine for £8 a bottle...
Wines to drink with Chinese food
Fiona Beckett's top tips...
Chinese food giant buys Bordeaux wine estate
Golden Field joins ranks of new 'strategic' buyers...
This could be Chinese wine’s signature grape variety…
Can this lesser-known French variety win in China?
Chinese food and wine matching – WSET level 2
Our writer reports from the course in China...
Chinese billionaire, Alibaba founder Jack Ma, buys Bordeaux Château de Sours
China's second richest person buys Bordeaux wine estate
Chinese film star Zhao Wei launches Bordeaux wines
At a private party and tasting attended by Decanter in Beijing, Vicky Zhao Wei said her wines would range in…