Decanter.com columnist Andrew Jefford is a monkey, and Gérard Basset OBE MW MS is a rooster - the symbol of the new Chinese year. Use our graphic and chart to see which wine world celebrity shares your Chinese zodiac sign.

To celebrate Chinese new year 2017, Decanter.com and sister site DecanterChina.com have joined forces to re-produce a graphic on where well-known writers, critics, producers and sommeliers sit in the Chinese zodiac.

As of this weekend, we’re heading into the year of the rooster in the Chinese lunar calendar.

Gérard Basset OBE MW MS, co-chair of the Decanter World Wine Awards, is a rooster and so is Lu Yang, sommelier and DecanterChina columnist.

It’s easy to see your animal sign in the Chinese zodiac. Just follow the chart below and find your birth year.

Then, look at our graphic to see who shares your sign in the wine world.

Rat 1900 1912 1924 1936 1948 1960 1972 1984 1996 2008 2020 Ox 1901 1913 1925 1937 1949 1961 1973 1985 1997 2009 2021 Tiger 1902 1914 1926 1938 1950 1962 1974 1986 1998 2010 2022 Rabbit 1903 1915 1927 1939 1951 1963 1975 1987 1999 2011 2023 Dragon 1904 1916 1928 1940 1952 1964 1976 1988 2000 2012 2024 Snake 1905 1917 1929 1941 1953 1965 1977 1989 2001 2013 2025 Horse 1906 1918 1930 1942 1954 1966 1978 1990 2002 2014 2026 Sheep 1907 1919 1931 1943 1955 1967 1979 1991 2003 2015 2027 Monkey 1908 1920 1932 1944 1956 1968 1980 1992 2004 2016 2028 Rooster 1909 1921 1933 1945 1957 1969 1981 1993 2005 2017 2029 Dog 1910 1922 1934 1946 1958 1970 1982 1994 2006 2018 2030 Boar 1911 1923 1935 1947 1959 1971 1983 1995 2007 2019 2031

Data source: www.whats-your-sign.com

Related stories: