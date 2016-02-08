Coravin Model Two launches in the UK

Coravin, maker of the gadget that allows people to pour a glass of wine without pulling the cork, has launched its Coravin Model Two system in the UK, claiming it can pour wine 20% faster.



Released in the UK on Monday 8 February, the Coravin Model Two’s new features were based around feedback from both commercial and private users of the original Coravin, according to the company.

It said the new features include:

a thinner wall needle that pours wine 20% faster than the original

new clamps that are easier to use

a new capsule cup load technology that ensures a tighter seal between the device and the gas capsule.

The thinner needle can be purchased separately for the original Coravin.

Priced at £279, the Model Two is slightly more expensive than its Coravin 1000 predecessor, which was available online this week at Harrods for £249.

Coravin has been adopted by several sommeliers since its launch, allowing some restaurants to extend their lists of wines available by the glass.

The Coravin Model Two works by injecting a needle into the cork to insert argon gas into the bottle. The pressure of the argon pushes the wine through the needle, preventing any oxygen from entering the bottle. Because cork springs back into place within a matter of minutes, the bottle is resealed as though it has never been opened.

The Coravin Model Two costs £279 and is available in the UK from Harrods, Selfridges, Harvey Nichols, 67 Pall Mall, Birchgrove and Highbury Vintners.

Have you used Coravin? If so, tell us what you think of it in the comment section below.