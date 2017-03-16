Cos d’Estournel owner buys Château Pomys in Bordeaux

The owner of Bordeaux second growth Château Cos d'Estournel has purchased fellow St-Estèphe estate Château Pomys, Decanter.com has confirmed.

Château Pomys, the 12 hectare St-Estèphe property owned by the Arnaud family since 1991, has been bought by Michel Reybier of Château Cos d’Estournel.

Pomys, in one of the highest points of St-Estèphe, has a hotel and restaurant with ten bedrooms that has been run by Alain Morardet since 2010. It was also the home of Louis Gaspard d’Estournel when he owned Cos as one large estate in the late 18th and early 19th century.

Aymeric de la Gironde, director of Cos, told Decanter.com, ‘The opportunity to recreate the original entity of Cos d’Estournel was incredible, and our main reason for purchase was to secure the original château of the estate. It is one of the most stunning properties in the appellation’.

The decision as to whether to keep the hotel has not yet been decided, but Mr Reybier does own the luxury Le Réserve hotels in Geneva, Paris and Ramatuelle, as well as La Chartreuse guest house at Cos d’Estournel itself and several other luxury hotels across Europe.

