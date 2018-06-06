McLaren Vale winery d’Arenberg has released a fortified wine, in the shape of a daddy long legs spider…

d’Arenberg releases ‘Daddy Long Legs’ wine

Chester Osborn, fourth generation winemaker at d’Arenberg, set aside 15 barrels of fortified wine in 1984 when he started, which have been left to mature, and topped up with the same with where necessary.

Now, only two barrels remain and the wine has an average age of over 50 years old.

According to the winery, the wine is named after the ‘legions of Daddy Long Legs spiders who have kept a watchful eye over this wine, disturbed only to top the barrels.’

It is presented in an octagonal bottle, resting on eight long legs.

The wine is a blend of Grenache, Shiraz and Mataro, and was fortified with grape spirit.

It has flavours of ‘baked figs and Christmas pudding’, according to the winery.

The Daddy Long Legs Extra Rare NV is only available at the d’Arenberg cellar door, and retails for AUS$500 for 100 ml.

D’Arenberg winery

D’Arenberg has a reputation for unusual ideas.

Their rubix cube inspired visitor centre and cellar door ‘the d’Arenberg cube’ cost AUS$15 million to build, and recently won a Good Design Award.