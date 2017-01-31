The Decanter Retailer Awards is an annual competition designed to reward our best retailers and to champion the best places to buy our wine. For wine lovers, where to find the best wine shops that specifically cater to an individual’s needs is key. This, among various other elements, is taken into serious consideration by our expert judges when rewarding our best UK retailers.
Decanter Retailer of the Year Awards 2016: See the winners
Who are the top UK wine retailers of 2016?
Decanter Retailer of the Year Awards 2016: Shortlist revealed
See who's made the final...
See photos of Decanter Retailer Awards winners 2015
Find all Decanter Retailer Awards winners pictured below with their certificates. Photos were taken by Cath Lowe for Decanter. Decanter…
Decanter Retailer of the Year Awards 2015 opens for entries
Entries are now open for the Decanter Retailer of the Year Awards 2015, which includes the introduction of a new…
Decanter Retailer of the Year Awards 2014 winners revealed
The winners of the 2014 Decanter Retailer of the Year Awards, which form a 'go to list' of the best…
Decanter Retailer of the Year Awards 2014
The Decanter Retailer Awards is now open for entries and celebrates the UK's best wine retailers according to their wine…
Decanter launches Retailer of the Year Awards 2014
Entries are now open for the Decanter Retailer of the Year Awards 2014, with several new categories for retailers that…
Decanter Retailer of the Year Awards 2013
Thank you for your vote. The Decanter Retailer Awards has now closed for 2013, but please check back to find…