DWWA Judge profile: Ben Gubbins

Ben Gubbins is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Ben Gubbins

Ben Gubbins joined Oddbins in 2002 looking to save money to return to his native home, Chile. However, after a few staff tastings and his first WSET course he was persuaded to stay and pursue a career in the UK wine trade.

He worked a vintage in Burgundy and has traveled the wine lands of Bordeaux, the Rhone, Tuscany, South Africa and Chile. He holds the WSET Diploma and has worked on both sides of the commercial table as buyer for Chile at Oddbins and Export Director Europe for a Chilean and Argentinian wine producer.

He is currently found tinkering with outlandish wines in the dispensing machines at groundbreaking wine merchant Vagabond Wines.

