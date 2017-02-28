DWWA Judge Profile: Terry Kandylis

Terry Kandylis is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017

Terry Kandylis

Currently the Head Sommelier at 67 Pall Mall, Terry Kandylis was studying Physics in the University of Athens while working for some of the best restaurants in Greece. He completed the first 3 levels of WSET under the guidance of the only MW in Greece.

Following this, he moved to the UK and began working for The Fat Duck while finishing his WSET diploma. Terry has also completed the advanced level of the Court of Master Sommeliers exam. Kandylis became Assistant Head Sommelier at The Ledbury and during his time at there he became the winner of the Sommelier South African Cup 2013 held in the UK, earned the title of the Best Sommelier in Greece in 2015 and will be representing Greece in the European Final 2017. Terry also won UK Sommelier of the Year Competition in 2016.

