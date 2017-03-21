Ed Sheeran buys Italian villa with vineyard – report

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has joined the ranks of musician celebrities who own vineyards by acquiring a villa in Italy's Umbria region, according to reports.

Ed Sheeran, who has seen his album Divide become one of the fastest selling in history by a UK artist, has bought a villa in central Italy.

It is located near to the town of Paciano, in the Perugia province of Umbria and to the south-east of Montepulciano.

Sheeran was directly quoted by the Sun newspaper as saying that it was the villa’s adjoining vineyard that convinced him to buy it.

The news sees Sheeran join a growing list of celebrities with their own wines and vineyards.

A little further north in Italy, British singer Sting has a vineyard estate in Tuscany. Sting this week attended the trade show Prowein in Dusseldorf, Germany, to help promote wines from his estate.

Sir Cliff Richard also has a wine estate, Quinta do Moinho, in Portugal. However, the winery that produces his Vida Nova and Onda Nova wines has been up for sale in the past year.

Beyond UK shores, US hip-hop star Jay-Z has his own Champagne range, named Ace of Spades.

Look out for a special Decanter magazine tasting of celebrity wines in the August 2017 issue, out at the beginning of July.

