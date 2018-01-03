Want to improve your wine knowledge this year, but not quite sure where to start?

Here are a few reasons why Decanter’s Discovery Theatres are the perfect starting point…

Learn from the winemaker

Winemakers and wine experts create an intimate and relaxed environment for a truly in-depth learning experience. From the general to the obscure, if you have any questions about the wine, you’ll be hard pressed to find something they can’t answer.

Learn from Sarah Jane Evans MW, award-winning journalist and Decanter World Wine Awards Co-Chair at the Spain & Portugal Fine Wine Encounter as she showcases ‘Ribeiro’s top wines’.

Taste, taste, taste

Best way to learn about wine? Taste and compare

With a focus on particular regions or grape varieties, these sessions provide an opportunity to taste wines side by side, magnifying those subtle differences you perhaps wouldn’t have picked up on before. Make sure to write up tasting notes throughout the class, not only is it a great way to train your palate, it will be a lot easier to remember your thoughts on the wine when you come back to it later.

Check out Andrew Jefford’s six-point guide on how to write tasting notes

Meet other Oenophiles

Chances are the person sitting next to you is as thirsty for knowledge as you are; share your interest and love of wine with other like-minded people. You may even end up getting tips from an experienced taster.

Why not try our Discovery Theatre Sessions at the Spain & Portugal Fine Wine Encounter on the 24 February?

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION