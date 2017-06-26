Following the announcement last week of the Clos Rougeard purchase by Martin and Olivier Bouygues, Decanter.com can confirm that Hervé Berland, CEO of Château Montrose in St Estèphe, will extend his role to also oversee the Loire estate.



Nady Foucault, winemaker and eighth generation of his family at the 10 hectare Clos Rougeard along with his late brother Charly, will remain as a consultant.

‘This estate is in his veins, and we could not imagine saying goodbye to him,’ Berland told Decanter.com.

‘He is happy to hand over some aspects of running the estate, and we are thrilled to keep working with him’.

Château Montrose is also co-owned by Martin and Olivier Bouygues, some of the richest château owners in France.

Both a new winemaker and viticulturalist from the Loire region are in the process of being hired, with an announcement due before harvest begins in September. All other existing staff will remain in place.

‘We will of course continue to farm in exactly the same way as the Foucaults always have, with zero chemicals used and fully organic viticulture,’ said Berland.

The only work to be undertaken in the near future are a few cellar improvements, ‘that Nady was already planning,’ said Berland.

‘For me this is the greatest Cabernet Franc wine in the world, and we have no intention of changing things. This estate and its wonderful terroir will be treated with respect’.

The 2017 frosts that caused large amounts of damage to vines in the Loire as well as southwest France affected around 30% of Clos Rougeard.

Antoine Foucault, Charly’s son who worked alongside his father and uncle at Clos Rougeard for a number of years, will continue to concentrate on his own 6ha estate, Domaine du Collier, created in 1999 in the commune of Brézé.

