How to have the best wine tasting experience

Just one month till the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter in London. Here are our insider tips on how to make the most of your wine tasting experience…

Arrive early : Brilliant winemakers have travelled from around the globe to showcase their wine and you’ve got a better chance of grabbing some time with them if you arrive at the Landmark hotel early.

: Brilliant winemakers have travelled from around the globe to showcase their wine and you’ve got a better chance of grabbing some time with them if you arrive at the Landmark hotel early. Front-row masterclass seats : Going to one of the masterclasses ? A queue will begin to snake down the side of the Landmark lounge area from around 20 minutes before the start of the class. Tables fill up from the front first, so planning ahead will give you a better chance of a good seat.

: Going to one of the ? A queue will begin to snake down the side of the lounge area from around 20 minutes before the start of the class. Tables fill up from the front first, so planning ahead will give you a better chance of a good seat. Social media : If you tweet or Instagram your favourite moment @Decanter with the #DecanterFWE hashtag then you could appear on our live coverage screen and win tickets to the Spain & Portugal Fine Wine Encounter in February.

: If you tweet or Instagram your favourite moment @Decanter with the hashtag then you could appear on our live coverage screen and win tickets to the in February. Talk : If the virtual world is not so much your thing, then try the old fashioned method of striking up conversation with those around you. There are a lot of wines to taste and, chances are, the person next to you at the table has tried something that you simply wouldn’t want to miss.

Notes: Retired Decanter columnist Michael Broadbent's mantra is that everyone should make a note on every wine you try. It doesn't have to be Pulitzer prose, but why not jot down a few words on the wines you particularly like. Trust us; it makes it much easier when it comes to choosing dinner party wines further down the line.