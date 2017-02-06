Popstar and singer Lady Gaga is to launch her own wine range, named ‘Grigio girls’, it has been reported.

Lady Gaga wine range

Her company has filed to produce wine, wine coolers, wine cocktails and wine punches under the name Grigio Girls, according to celebrity news site TMZ.com and widespread reports across the media.

The style of wine has not yet been confirmed, nor where it will be made – although Pinot Grigio would be an obvious fit.

‘Grigio girls’ is also the name of one of her tracks on the 2016 album Joanne.

Lady Gaga was the performer at the Superbowl 2017 half-time show over the weekend.

She is known for causing controversy, particularly with her outfits, including a dress made entirely out of meat.

She once dressed as a wine cork and grapes on US comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live.

Look out for a Decanter magazine tasting of celebrity-backed wines in the August 2017 issue

Celebrity wines

Several other celebrities have put their names to wine, with some going further and purchasing brands and whole estates.

American rapper Jay Z has an ownership stake in the Armand de Brignac Champagne, nicknamed ‘Ace of spades’, which Decanter’s Christelle Guibert tasted last year.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt also own Miravel Provence rosé, although it is not known what will happen to the ownership of the estate following news of their divorce.

Film director Francis Ford Coppola’s California wines are to be served at the 2017 Oscars ceremony.

