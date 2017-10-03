The UK Michelin Guide 2018 has been released, with London sushi restaurant The Araki awarded a third star.



The Araki only serves one £300 menu and does not include other Japanese specialities such as tempura, teriyaki or meat dishes.

It was given it’s second Michelin star in the 2016 guide and, as of yesterday (2 October) it is the third restaurant in London to have three.

The other two London-based ones are Alain Ducasse at the Dorchester in Park Lane, and Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in Chelsea.

Heston Blumenthal’s Fat Duck and Alain Roux’s Waterside Inn, both in Bray, also kept their three stars in the latest Michelin Guide for the UK.

Bibendum restaurant received two stars, under new chef Claude Bosi.

Six London restaurants have received their first Michelin star, out of a total of 16 from across the UK.

Jamavar, an Indian restaurant in Mayfair, received it’s first star. Decanter’s chief restaurant critic, Fiona Beckett, has previously praised it for disproving the myth that curry and wine don’t go together; ‘despite an ambitious wine list, there’s no toning down of the flavour intensity.’

Vineet Bhatia, also specialising in Indian food, and Chinese restaurant A Wong in Victoria each received one star.

The other London restaurants to gain their first star are Nordic restaurant Aquavit (pictured top), Le Dame de Pic in the city and Elystan Street in Kensington.

Michelin published it’s second Shanghai restaurants guide a week ago, which is the only Chinese city to have one.

