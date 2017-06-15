London Burgundy Week set to begin: How to get involved

Decanter has reserved 10 tickets for our readers to experience London Burgundy Week

Decanter is delighted to support the first edition of London Burgundy Week, a celebration of one of the world’s most dynamic and loved wine regions. The celebration will take place from 19-23 June 2017 at Cabotte in London. The restaurant was founded by Master Sommeliers Xavier Rousset MS and Gearoid Devaney MS, both judges of the Decanter World Wine Awards.

To join in the celebrations, Decanter has secured 10 exclusive tickets to Burgundy Week’s by invitation only closing event La Grande Paulée on Friday 23 June. Guests will have the chance to share their most-loved Burgundies with merchants, winemakers and wine-lovers alike. Tickets cost £75 per person. Please contact sarah@cabotte.co.uk and quote ‘Decanter’ for more information.

Sarah Kemp, managing director of Decanter, said:

“If Burgundy’s reputation has never been higher it is due to the brilliance of the producers whose dedication to quality is absolute. Now Burgundy comes to London, a series of fantastic tastings and dinners, a week not to be missed event for any wine lover.”

Jason Haynes, Director at Flint Wines and architect of London Burgundy week, who has been working with the region for the past 28 years, sets out to “establish an experience that embraces both the brilliance of the wines and the informality of the winemakers.”

Six of the UK’s most respected wine merchants and influential Burgundy specialists (Flint Wines, Stannary Wines, Armit Wines, A&B Vintners, Lay & Wheeler, BBR/FMV) will support the week-long event, hosting nine events throughout the week.

For more information and to register for any of the events, please visit https://www.londonburgundyweek.com/events



London Burgundy Week is sponsored by EuroCaves and Coravin.

See Decanter’s coverage on Burgundy en primeur