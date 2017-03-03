Luxury hotel owner buys control of Château Trianon

A luxury hotels group run by millionaire Michel Ohayon has bought a majority shareholding in Château Trianon in St-Emilion and plans to transform it into a top class tourist destination alongside existing co-owner Dominique Hébrard.

Château Trianon announced in late February that Financière Immobilière Bordelaise (FIB) has become the estate’s new majority owner.

FIB is run by Michel Ohayon, who is its president and CEO, and the group owns Le Grand Hôtel, the plush Intercontinental-affiliated hotel in Bordeaux and also the luxury Waldorf Astoria Trianon Palace hotel in Versailles, Paris.

Ohayon was the 134th richest person in France in 2016 with a 500 million euro fortune, according to Challenges magazine.

FIB wants to use its experience to renovate Château Trianon to create a luxury destination for wine tourists. It has also said that it will invest in the St-Emilion Grand Cru estate’s vineyards.

Dominique Hébrard, who bought the estate in 2000, remains as shareholder, co-owner and general manager.

In 2014, a Chinese winery owner named An Enda acquired a majority stake in Trianon. It, too, was intent on developing the estate as a tourist destination.

Hébrard told Decanter.com that An Enda had sold its shareholding. He said that himself and Ohayon were now the only Trianon shareholders.

Several Bordeaux châteaux have invested in restaurants, accommodation and general tourism facilities in recent years.

FIB and Trianon said that renovation plans include:

Architect Yves Collet, who worked on the Sources de Caudalie spa near to Château Smith-Haut-Lafitte, is to work with Emmanuel Graffeuil to restore Trianon with luxury suites and a gastronomic restaurant.

Rooms will provide views over the vineyards with interior design by Jacques Garcia, said the estate in its press release.

The owners also want to renovate the cellars, winery and vineyards.

There was a clear indication that all concerned wish to continue pushing to see the estate upgraded to Grand Cru Classé status.

‘The vineyard will be run according to challenging St-Emilion Grand Cru Classé standards,’ Trianon said. Hubert de Boüard, co-owner of Château Angélus, the St-Emilion Premier Grand Cru Classé A property, is winemaking consultant at Trianon.

