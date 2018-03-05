Four more students have gained entry to the exclusive club, swelling the ranks of Masters of Wine globally to 370.

The four new Masters of Wine so far in 2018 are:

Cassidy Dart MW, based in the UK

Caroline Hermann MW, based in the US

Simon Milroy MW, based in the UK

Martin Reyes MW, based in the US

There are now 370 Masters of Wine living in 28 countries, said the Institute of Masters of Wine.

Martin Reyes MW was described by the Institute as ‘the first Master of Wine of Mexican descent and a first-generation American’.

He lives in California, where he heads up Peter Paul Wines, works as a consultant on wine buying and retailing, and also teaches with the Wine & Spirit Education Trust.

His research paper was: ‘Crowdsourced ratings for wine: exploring the rise of the consumer critic and its impact on purchasing behaviour in a USA retail environment.’

Cassidy Dart MW is director of wine for Pol Roger Portfolio in the UK, has also consulted for Mullineux and Leeu Wines in Swartland, South Africa.

His research paper was: The Swartland in transition; obscurity to recognition 2010-2016.

Caroline Hermann is based in Washington DC, where she is the programme manager for wine, beer and spirits at the US Department of Treasury’s Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB).

She is also a WSET teacher.

He research paper was: ‘Assessing market potential for imported wine: a case study of the Washington D.C. metro market.’

Simon Milroy MW is a biochemistry graduate of the University of Bristol who subsequently secured a place on Majestic Wine’s graduate trainee scheme. He has worked in wine retail since then, including for The Sampler and Domaine Direct.

He judged at the Decanter World Wine Awards in 2017 and also teaches at WSET.

His research paper was: ‘What are the attitudes and perceptions of Jurançon sec within the London independent off-trade and what is the potential for this style within this channel?’