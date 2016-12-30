We've rounded up the most popular columns of 2016 from Jane Anson and Andrew Jefford, both winners in the Louis Roederer International Wine Writers Awards 2016...
Here’s the most read Jane Anson and Andrew Jefford columns published on Decanter.com so far in 2016, following their success at the Roederer awards in September.
Most read Andrew Jefford columns:
Jefford on Monday: Beyond Best
Andrew Jefford explains why he’s throwing in the towel on his former wine-purchasing ambitions…
Jefford on Monday: Debating Diam
Andrew Jefford looks at the use of diam corks around the world and how they compare with screwcap…
Jefford on Monday: Toxic advice
Britain’s chief medical officer, Dame Sally Davies, fired a torpedo at the nation’s drinkers in the first week of 2016. Or did she, asks Andrew Jefford…
Jefford On Monday: Not tannin, but texture
Why whole bunch fermentation is the new fashion in wine…
Jefford on Monday: Letter to a young wine taster
A beginner’s guide to wine tasting…
Most read Jane Anson columns of 2016:
Anson: How Bordeaux 1982 tastes now
How the Left Bank 1982 wines are showing…
Anson on Thursday: The seven key aromas of aged Bordeaux
A team of ‘super tasters’ has pin-pointed seven sets of aromas in aged Bordeaux and it’s helping scientists to find the molecules that shape terroir. Jane Anson reports from the cutting edge of wine science…
Anson on Thursday: Inside the ‘world’s greatest wine library’
Our columnist gets rare access…
Anson: What Brexit may mean for Bordeaux en primeur
One of the seismic events of 2016…