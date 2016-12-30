We've rounded up the most popular columns of 2016 from Jane Anson and Andrew Jefford, both winners in the Louis Roederer International Wine Writers Awards 2016...

Here’s the most read Jane Anson and Andrew Jefford columns published on Decanter.com so far in 2016, following their success at the Roederer awards in September.

Most read Andrew Jefford columns:

Andrew Jefford explains why he’s throwing in the towel on his former wine-purchasing ambitions…

Andrew Jefford looks at the use of diam corks around the world and how they compare with screwcap…

How the Left Bank 1982 wines are showing…

A team of ‘super tasters’ has pin-pointed seven sets of aromas in aged Bordeaux and it’s helping scientists to find the molecules that shape terroir. Jane Anson reports from the cutting edge of wine science…

Our columnist gets rare access…

Anson: What Brexit may mean for Bordeaux en primeur

One of the seismic events of 2016…

Anson on Thursday: What the Araujo family did next after selling to Latour owner