Jefford and Anson: Most read columns of 2016

We've rounded up the most popular columns of 2016 from Jane Anson and Andrew Jefford, both winners in the Louis Roederer International Wine Writers Awards 2016...

TAGS:

Here’s the most read Jane Anson and Andrew Jefford columns published on Decanter.com so far in 2016, following their success at the Roederer awards in September.

Most read Andrew Jefford columns:

Jefford on Monday: Beyond Best

DRC, sotheby's, the best wine

Auction house Sotheby’s sold more than $10 million of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti wines in 2015.

Andrew Jefford explains why he’s throwing in the towel on his former wine-purchasing ambitions…

Jefford on Monday: Debating Diam

Debating Diam, cork tree

Andrew Jefford looks at the use of diam corks around the world and how they compare with screwcap…

Jefford on Monday: Toxic advice

UK alcohol guidelines

Know your limits: UK proposes tougher alcohol guidelines.

Britain’s chief medical officer, Dame Sally Davies, fired a torpedo at the nation’s drinkers in the first week of 2016. Or did she, asks Andrew Jefford…

Jefford On Monday: Not tannin, but texture

whole bunch fermentation, jefford, saint cosme

Château de Saint Cosme vineyards in Gigondas. Credit: Andrew Jefford

Why whole bunch fermentation is the new fashion in wine…

 Jefford on Monday: Letter to a young wine taster

beginners' guide to tasting wine

Tasters enjoy discovering wines at one of Decanter’s tasting events in central London. Credit: Cath Lowe / Decanter

A beginner’s guide to wine tasting…

Most read Jane Anson columns of 2016:

Anson: How Bordeaux 1982 tastes now

Bordeaux 1982, Pichon Comtesse

 

How the Left Bank 1982 wines are showing…

Anson on Thursday: The seven key aromas of aged Bordeaux

Bordeaux, en primeur

A team of ‘super tasters’ has pin-pointed seven sets of aromas in aged Bordeaux and it’s helping scientists to find the molecules that shape terroir. Jane Anson reports from the cutting edge of wine science…

 

Anson on Thursday: Inside the ‘world’s greatest wine library’

Jean-Baptiste Colbert's treatise on wine is in the UC Davis collection

Jean-Baptiste Colbert’s treatise on wine is in the UC Davis collection.

Our columnist gets rare access…

Anson: What Brexit may mean for Bordeaux en primeur

Brexit supporters, eu

Brexit supporters celebrate after the EU referendum. Credit: Getty Images / AFP

One of the seismic events of 2016…

Anson on Thursday: What the Araujo family did next after selling to Latour owner

accendo, araujo family, sauvignon blanc

The new Araujo family, Accendo Cellars, Sauvignon Blanc 2013.

More long reads on Decanter.com