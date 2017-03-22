In 1993, the United Nations General Assembly officially designated March 22 as World Water Day.

Decanter donates a further £50,000 to WaterAid

World Water Day is coordinated by UN-Water in collaboration with governments and partners, and is about taking action to tackle the water crisis.

Today, 1.8 billion people use a source of drinking water contaminated with faeces, putting them at risk of contracting cholera, dysentery, typhoid and polio.

Decanter is proud to celebrate the World Water Day by donating £50,000 to WaterAid today.

Every year our ‘Turning Wine into Water’ initiative with the Decanter World Wine Awards turns thousands of leftover bottles of the world’s best wines into water by raising money through auctions at Christie’s and from on-line wine sales.

In 2016 we celebrated ‘Turning Wine into Water’ marking its 11th anniversary. During that period we have raised more than £500,000, helping support WaterAid’s projects across Africa.

WaterAid projects in 2015/16 reached:

1.9 million people with safe water

3 million people with sanitation

4.7 million people with hygiene education

Decanter is proud to have contributed to this success and to help raise the profile of this amazing charity. Our collaboration with WaterAid has led to some of the world’s poorest people benefitting from the enthusiasm and generosity of wine enthusiasts from all over the world.

Chief Executive of WaterAid, Barbara Front says: ‘Since 2005 Decanter have helped raise more than £500,000 for WaterAid, enough to help provide 36,000 people with safe water. Long-standing partnerships, such as our partnership with Decanter, are invaluable in helping us achieve our vision of a world where everyone has safe water, sanitation and hygiene by 2030’.

