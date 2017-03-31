The great and the good of the fine wine world gathered for the 2017 Decanter Man of the Year Award lunch at Le Gavroche Restaurant in London’s Mayfair on Tuesday 28 March in honour of this year’s recipient, Steven Spurrier.

Highlights: Decanter Man of the Year lunch

Guests at the event were made up of professional colleagues, friends and family. Many had flown in from across Europe, the Americas and Asia in order to be present.

Their number also comprised no less than eleven former Decanter men and women of the year including Aubert de Villaine, Piero Antinori, Angelo Gaja, Michael Broadbent MW, Gerard Basset MW MS OBE, Jancis Robinson MW OBE, Jean-Pierre Perrin, Ernst Loosen, Alvaro Palacios, Nicolas Catena and Hugh Johnson OBE.

The inscribed cut glass Decanter Award was formally presented to Steven Spurrier by Decanter’s managing director Sarah Kemp and content director, John Stimpfig.

‘It’s about people who make a real difference. As a passionate writer, critic, communicator, educator and wine producer, Steven Spurrier could not be more deserving of this honour,’ said Sarah Kemp.

‘What you have brought to the wine world is openness. For you, the only thing that counts is quality. You are label-agnostic, and as such you have opened the eyes and filled the glasses of wine lovers around the world.’

Michel Roux Jnr prepared and cooked a stunning four course menu which was paired with wines which had been personally chosen by Steven Spurrier.

On arrival, guests were welcomed with the new Torres sparkling wine Cuvée Esplendor Vardon Kennett 2013, which was poured for the first time ever in the UK.

A home cured var Salmon was matched with Domaine A&P de Villaine’s Aligote Bouzeron 2015 and the Ridge Vineyards Estate Chardonnay 2014 from the Santa Cruz Mountains.

A main course of grilled loin and braised cheek of pork was served with two clarets: the Chateau Langoa-Barton 2001 and the Chateau Trotanoy 2005.

The cheese course, comprising an aged Mimolette and 5 year old Davidstow cheddar, was served alongside the O Fournier, Fundacion 2014 DOSS from the Ribera del Duero and the 2013 Sena from the Aconcagua Valley in Chile.

Dessert was Yorkshire rhubarb with coconut crumble, vanilla parfait and sloe gin exquisitely paired with the delicious 2014 Bride Valley Rose Bella.

Coffee and petits fours were served with Nittardi’s 2010 Grappa from Tuscany and Delamain’s Pale and Dry XO Grande Champagne Cognac.

The Decanter Man of the Year awards have been running for over 30 years and recognizes both excellence and an outstanding contribution to wine.