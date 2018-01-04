The owners of Signorello Estate in Napa Valley have started plans for rebuilding after the winery was destroyed in the California fires in September.



Plans begin to rebuild Signorello after fire

Ray Signorello Jr has hired Taylor Lombardo Architects and Nordby Construction Company to design and rebuild the estate.

‘After a great deal of research, I am thrilled to align Signorello Estate with these two local, award-winning firms,’ said Ray Signorello Jr.

Both companies have worked on other Napa wineries, including Silver Oak and Inglenook respectively.

The new design will be an open, modern structure taking advantage of the site and location of Signorello.

New features include ‘cave facilities’; an estimated 8000 sq ft space for ageing wines, along side hospitality space.

The new winery will also include a professional kitchen, allowing for extensive food and wine pairings as part of the visitor experience.

‘The world saw Signorello Estate as the face of the Napa Valley fire,’ said Tom Taylor and Maurice Lombardo, partners of Taylor Lombardo Architects.

‘Soon they will see it as a leading symbol of this region’s comeback.’

‘We can move Signorello Estate beyond our recent setbacks and towards a brighter future.’

Signorello Estate was destroyed in the wildfires that spread through northern California in September 2017, which killed 41 people and left many without homes.

After the fire, Signorello Jr told Decanter.com ‘It’s very sad. There’s over 30 years of history there.’

He also predicted ‘It might take me two years to rebuild.’