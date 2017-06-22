And dining options were a key aspect of planning a holiday for around one third of people questioned, according to OpenTable.
Britons love to visit France for food
Britain may be in the throes of Brexit talks, but more than half of those surveyed by OpenTable say France is their top food destination.
Fifty two percent of those surveyed by restaurants booking site OpenTable chosen France as their favourite country to travel to for food.
Seven out of thirteen of the UK regions asked also chose Florence as an ideal destination for dining.
OpenTable & One Poll surveyed 2,000 UK holidaymakers in May 2017.
Local cuisine is one of the most important factors for Britons when booking a holiday, according to the survey.
Almost a third of those surveyed said they factored in dining out options when choosing a holiday destination – making it more important than nightlife or outdoor activities.
Fifty-five percent also said that having flown abroad for food in the past five years, and 52% also said that they wanted to try new dishes and dining experiences when eating abroad.
‘Over time travel and dining have become synonymous,’ said Adrian Valeriano, vice president EMEA, for OpenTable.
‘Our latest research shows that the local cuisine and dining choices now form an integral part of the holiday decision making process and in-country experience. Nothing immerses a traveller in their new surroundings like an authentic local dining experience.’
Thirty-four percent said they wanted to ‘eat like a local’ when abroad, and a ‘reliable menu and service’ was found to be the most important factor when choosing where to dine, with 52% choosing this.
Previous surveys by OpenTable also revealed that young Britons don’t know what a sommelier is and explored some of the most bizarre restaurant complaints.
