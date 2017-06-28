Decanter announces today (28 June) that it will hold its fourth Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter at the Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong on 18 November 2017.

Tickets for fourth Decanter Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter go on sale

An all-star cast of world class wineries will join Decanter at the event, from Château Margaux to the greatest wineries of Spain, Italy and Australia.

Decanter’s Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter has quickly established itself as a must-attend event on China’s wine scene. It first launched in 2014.

This year, more than 600 wines from around the world will be available to taste in the Grand Tasting ballroom and wine lovers will also gain access to a range of masterclasses hosted by some of the world’s most prestigious estates.

Decanter has also partnered with California Wine Institute to bring the best of California to the event, featuring wines from iconic producers in the region in a dedicated space, including Beringer, Kendall Jackson, William Hill Estate, Ridge Vineyards and more.

Château Margaux will return this year to host a masterclass, offering guests a chance to taste some of the best vintages from this Bordeaux first growth.

Thibault Pontallier, Margaux’s global ambassador, and Philippe Bascaules, general manager of the château, will present a selection of their favourite wines from the estate.

The full 2017 masterclass line-up will include:

Château Margaux

Château de Beaucastel – iconic estate in Rhône

Langton’s Fine Wines – Australia’s Premier League

Four decades of Rioja from Rioja’s most renowned estate – Bodegas Muga

Agebility of California’s top wines

Sarah Kemp, Decanter’s managing director, said, ‘Decanter is delighted to return to Shanghai for the fourth year. We look forward to bringing our Decanter wine lovers an unforgettable day of tastings and discoveries.’

Tickets for the event will go on sale on 29 June on www.decantershanghai.com.