See the winning photographs from the Pink Lady Wine Photographer of the Year 2018...

Wine Photographer of the Year 2018: The winners

Photographer Victor Pugatschew was the overall winner of the Errazuriz Wine Photographer of the Year, as part of the Pink Lady Food Photography Awards 2018.

He won for his photograph, Spinning Chardonnay, and it is the second time he has won, the first being in 2015.

The Errazuriz Wine Photography awards are split into three categories: Produce, People and Places.

The winner for People was Thierry Gaudillère, with Worker at Maison Champy.

The winner for Places was George Rose for his Vineyard Flooding photo.

The winners were chosen by a panel of judges, including Decanter content directer, John Stimpfig.

Winning photos were announced at a ceremony with a Champagne Taittinger reception at the Mall Galleries in London, on 23rd April 2018.

Across the whole of the Pink Lady Awards there were more than 8,000 entries from 60 countries.