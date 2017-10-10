The amount of sparkling wine on sale in the UK has grown nine percent in a year, after years of continuous growth, according to new figures.

Total sparkling wine sales in the UK are up 76% in five years

The figures show that there were 34.4 million gallons of sparkling wine for sale in the UK in 2016/2017 – compared to 31.6 million the previous year, according to accountancy group UHY Hacker Young.

This is a 76% increase from 2012/2013, when there were just 19.5 million gallons on sale.

James Simmonds, partner at UHY Hacker Young said ‘Sparkling wine has become increasingly democratised – and sales are soaring as a result.’

‘Some of the best premium products can hold their own against Champagne in the tasting stakes, and there is a huge variety of great sparkling wines available at price points which are roughly similar to still wines, so there’s real strength in the market.’

Data from Vinexpo and research group IWSR has also shown sparkling wine growth in the UK. They predict that by 2020 the UK will be consuming 15.2 million cases.

English wine is also growing

UHY Hacker Young attribute this growth partly to the rise in popularity of English sparkling wine.

‘English vineyards have established an impressive reputation at home and abroad for their fine sparkling wines, so this is a boon for the UK’s home-grown industry,’ said Simmons.

Over half of the wines in the UK Government cellar are English, in a bid to help promote the industry, according to latest figures from the Foreign Office.

‘With the weak pound putting upward pressure on the price of imported Prosecco, Champagne and Cava thanks to Brexit, English sparkling wine is likely to become even more appetising to consumers.’

