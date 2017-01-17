Vinexpo has announced that it will be launching ‘Vinexpo Explorer’ later this year, an initiative to bring together buyers and winemakers.



Vinexpo Explorer initiative

The first, two-day Vinexpo Explorer will be held in Austria, on 11-12th September 2017.

It will be invitation only for 100 buyers, and an all-inclusive package, with scheduled meetings, vineyard visits, dinners and tastings.

‘We want to create a community of buyers,’ said Guillaume Deglise, CEO of Vinexpo. ‘At the moment this does not exist.’

Each chapter focuses on a particular country or region – producing wine, spirits or both – and gives buyers a chance to explore everything the hosting country has to offer, like local cuisine and culture.

‘We will be running at least one every year – but could be more than one,’ Deglise told Decanter.com.

The aim is to help promote exports to countries and regions with potential to offer more in the international market, rather than the already very well established ones.

‘We are very honoured for this opportunity to kick this off with Vinexpo,’ said Willi Klinger, Managing Director of the Austrian Wine Marketing Board.

‘We want to transport the strong image we have established into sales.’

Austria is also hosting the European Sommelier Championship this May.

Vinexpo 2017

Vinexpo Bordeaux will be held on 18 to 21 June, with Spain as the ‘Country of honour’.

There will also be the World of Organic Wines within the show this year; a chance to highlight and showcase organic wine producers.

Conferences this year are likely to be on topics including climate change and Brexit, although the final list is still to be confirmed.

