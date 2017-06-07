Can you guess what animal destroyed $500 worth of wine and Champagne...?

What animal caused havoc in a wine shop?

Royal Oaks Liquor Store lost $500 worth of wine and Champagne when a rogue animal came in and caused destruction.

Store manager, Rani Ghanem, whose family owns the shop, didn’t realise it had come in until a customer mentioned it.

He informed Animal Control, who tried to catch the creature.

‘He was trying to get it with the fishing net, and it jumped on the first wine bottle. When that happened, I was like, “Aw, this is about to be a big mess,”‘ Ghanem said, according to US News.

‘He tried to get it again with the net … It just went straight diving into all the bottles.’

Ghanem assesses the damage at around $500, including some of the shop’s best bottles – but has seen the amusing side to the story.

‘Yeah, he’s got expensive taste,’ Ghanem joked.

‘I’m like, “You break, you buy, dude.” But clearly he didn’t. He got away with it.’