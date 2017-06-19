Wine flavoured lollipops – sweet treats for wine lovers?

US-based sweet company Lollyphile has launched a range of wine-themed lollipops for adults, with Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Chardonnay and mimosa flavours to choose from.



Wine flavoured lollipops

You can now find your favourite wine style in lollipop form, with the wine range from American candy company Lollyphile, based in Austin, Texas.

It has gone beyond simple red or white flavours to hone in on specific varietals, focusing on the taste of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Chardonnay wines.

There is also a mimosa lollipop for brunch enthusiasts.

But, all the lollies are alcohol-free and use a combination of natural and artificial flavours instead of actual wine, according to the company’s website. They are vegan and gluten-free, it says.

The move is part of a growing trend for wine-flavoured sweets for adults, and follows last year’s launch of rosé flavoured gummy bears.

‘We believe that candy can be every bit as much a gastronomical adventure as a fancy dinner,’ says Lollyphile on its site.

Lollyphile’s wine lollipops:

Cabernet Sauvignon

Chardonnay

Merlot

Mimosa ‘The Queen of Brunch’

If you’re buying a batch for a mixed crowd, there’s also lager, negroni, absinthe, blue cheese, pizza and even breast milk flavours to keep everyone happy. Blind tasting, anyone?

You can buy a pack of four for $8, or there’s a wine multi-pack of six mixed flavours for $12. International shipping is available, the firm said.

Have you tried a Lollyphile wine lollipop? If so, how did it taste?

Written by Laura Seal for Decanter.com

