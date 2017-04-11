These wines were served at the Trump, Xi Jinping dinner

President Donald Trump did not make good on a previous suggestion that he would serve his Chinese counterpart a McDonald's hamburger should ever get the opportunity to host, but here's what the Trump team did offer up for a bilateral dinner last week.

Trump hosted China’s president, Xi Jinping, for talks in the US last week and held a dinner at which two California wines were served.

Trump himself has repeatedly said that he is tee-total. But, other guests at the dinner were offered a Chalk Hill Chardonnay 2014 from Sonoma Coast and Girard Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 from Napa Valley, according to details given to members of the US press.

Wines from California were also served at Trump’s inauguration dinner earlier this year.

The Chardonnay was available in several US states priced between $13 and $20 excluding sales tax, while the Napa Cab was priced at between $25 and just over $30 at several retailers, also excluding sales tax, according to Wine-Searcher.

It was a fairly scaled-back menu. After a caesar salad to start, diners chose between dry aged ‘prime New York strip steak’ and pan-seared Dover sole with ‘champagne sauce’. Note the small ‘c’ on Champagne. There was a trio of sorbet or chocolate cake for dessert.

That’s hardly the stuff of grand state dinners. However, it was more than Trump had in 2015 reportedly promised to serve Xi should he ever get the chance to host him as president of the US.

‘I would get him a McDonald’s hamburger and say we’ve got to get down to work,’ presidential hopeful Trump was quoted as telling conservative pundit Bill O’Reilly’s ‘The O’Reilly Factor’.

