Ian Harris, chief executive of the Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET), has been awarded Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list 2018.



WSET Chief Executive awarded in New Year’s Honours

Harris has been awarded this in recognition for his services to the wine and spirit industry.

‘It is an incredible honour to be appointed an MBE,’ said Harris.

‘After 25 years in the mainstream, commercial side of the industry, I have enjoyed the last (and the best) 15 years of my career at the Wine & Spirit Education Trust.’

Harris’ love for wine began after spending a year working in Bordeaux, then working within sales and marketing, including with Waverley Vintners followed by 15 years with the Seagram Spirits and Wine Group in the UK and France.

In 2002, he joined the WSET as the chief executive. Since 2002, annual candidate numbers have grown from 10,000 to 85,000 in 2017.

‘Education is the foundation for any successful industry and I am privileged to lead an organisation that nurtures future generations of wine and spirits professionals and enthusiasts.’

‘I am very proud of what the team at WSET have achieved over the past few years and we will continue to work to build a fruitful future for this great industry, which I love.’

In 2015, the WSET was awarded The Queen’s Award for Enterprise 2015 in International Trade.

The WSET offers nine qualifications in wine, spirits and sake, in 19 languages and across more than 70 countries.

