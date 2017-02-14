Five different styles from five different regions of Australia - Decanter's tasting team find the ones to try...
Riesling is one of the world’s most versatile grape varieties, able to produce wines ranging from bone dry and crisp through to super-sweet and honeyed. It can be a challenge to find a suitable site in the heat of Australia, requiring growers to either find somewhere with altitude or utilise the cooling sea influence in coastal regions.
The Clare and Eden Valleys in South Australia are perfect examples of how altitude enables growers to produce high quality Riesling grapes. Vineyards are planted at altitudes of up to 500 metres, where the cool nights preserve Riesling’s all-important acidity.
The Great Southern region in Western Australia, meanwhile, takes advantage of sea breezes to temper the effects of the warm sun.
Decanter’s tasting team have selected five excellent – and very different – examples of Australian Riesling from different regions, highlighting the impact of location on a wine’s style.
Australian Riesling: Five to try
Grosset, Alea Riesling, Clare Valley 2016
The first vintage of this wine was the 2012, making it the third Riesling in Grosset's range. It has a…
Mac Forbes, RS10, Strathbogie Ranges 2016
From the same vineyard as the RS13, this is a drier style despite being picked later. It has a completely…
Robert Oatley, Finisterre Riesling, Great Southern, 2014
Outside South Australia's Clare and Eden Valleys, Great Southern is one of Australia's leading Riesling regions...
Mount Langi Ghiran, Billi Billi Riesling, Grampians 2015
The rugged landscape of the Great Dividing Range in the Grampians has produced a beautifully cultured wine, with a honeyed,…
Magpie Estate, Rag & Bone Riesling, Barossa Valley 2016
A joint venture setup in the early 1990s between Barossa winemaker Rolf Binder and English wine merchant Noel Young...
